Western Illinois University Quad-Cities awarded a grant to expand STEM labs, programming

The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust awarded Western Illinois University a $136,919 grant to equip and expand science laboratories at its Quad-Cities campus to help meet the region's need for STEM-focused college graduates and provide more hands-on experience to prepare students for careers in the industry.
Jim Rabchuk, assistant dean of WIU's College of Arts and Sciences, said in a press release that they've known "for some time" of the area's unmet demand for affordable, high-quality, STEM-focused programs provide the sort of skilled labor area businesses are seeking:
"We are so excited that the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust has offered this support to expand WIU-QC's ability to provide STEM-related course offerings and experiences to local students, both at the undergraduate and graduate levels," he said in the press release.
WIU will use the grant to upgrade an existing on-campus lab with safety equipment, storage capacity and laboratory equipment—enabling the Quad-Cities campus to offer the school's introductory courses in Chemistry. It will also expand science-focused general education offerings at WIU-QC, including prerequisite courses for Engineering and civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering majors.
Additionally, the grant funds will permit the purchase of equipment to support WIU's environmental science Ph.D. program.
"WIU is grateful to the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust for their generous support of STEM-focused initiatives on the Quad Cities campus," said Kristi Mindrup, vice president of operations at the WIU-QC campus. Western's enhanced science laboratory capabilities will expand course offerings and programming, establish innovative spaces for applied learning and research and create new educational opportunities for WIU students, area high school students who participate in dual enrollment and our Quad Cities community partners."
Planning for renovation, scheduling and staffing of the new space is currently underway.
