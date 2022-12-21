Western Illinois University-Quad Cities gives, receives awards

Western Illinois University student Ashley Danner was awarded this year's WIU-Quad Cities Core Values Award for Personal Growth.

Currently a graduate student in WIU's marketing and management program, Danner is also president of the student government association on campus. The award recognizes Danner’s leadership in implementing and expanding WIU-QC's student government.

“Ashley is an extremely kind and compassionate individual,” said the selection committee. “Her ongoing efforts have brought more student involvement through student organizations and have played a key role in taking her Marketing degree and applying it to the WIU-QC Student Services department as a graduate assistant.”

As a recipient of the award, her nameplate will be displayed on the third floor of the WIU-QC Complex.

Though it wasn't her intention to get involved, Danner took on the role of student government's chief of staff in the fall of 2021 after being encouraged by student services faculty.

“During this time, I was involved in several events across campus,” she said in a news release. “I started the Anime-Manga Organization because we didn't have an anime club for the Quad Cities campus and I wanted to be able to put together an organization for students that had similar interests. The organization grew over the year and a half that it has been active, and I went from being President of A-MO to being co-advisor alongside Ashley Wilkinson.”

Danner is also now involved with Quad Citians Affirming Diversity, an LGBTQIA+ non-profit organization with an office on the WIU-QC campus. She's designed the organization's logo and assists with social media account management — an opportunity Danner said she's "really grateful" for, giving back and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.

After graduating last May with a business degree in marketing, Danner decided to continue her education and take on a graduate assistantship with WIU-QC's Student Services.

“I was appointed as President of SGA this semester, and I've been able to take part in planning Homecoming, Welcome Week and Manage Your Stress Week and continue the SGA Student Research Survey to further gain the insight of the student body,” she said. “There are several other plans for the spring semester that SGA and myself want to accomplish,"

"Growth and opportunity truly go hand in hand in what I have seen on campus from other students, staff and faculty. But I think learning and listening is equally as important too as I wouldn't have had the opportunity to grow if I didn't have the opportunity to learn and listen from those around me. Those opportunities are so valuable, and I'm forever grateful for being able to have them."

WIU was also recently awarded a $39,700 grant from the Quad Cities Community Foundation for a part-time Spanish Bilingual Family Resource Specialist. This position will serve as a cultural and linguistic broker, family education provider and family wrap-around services navigator for WIU-Qc's upcoming Learning Lab Site, "Rocky's Play Space," advocating for equitable and accessible linguistic services.

Rocky's Play Space will use specific strategies to equitably serve the Quad-Cities' diverse community and address the region's critical need for childcare services. Families qualifying for childcare assistance will fill the first 70% of enrollment, and the site will serve approximately 100 children.

The Quad-City Times plans future reporting on Rocky's Play Space as the site nears opening.

Check out photos from Western Illinois University - Quad-Cities' commencement 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad 051522-qc-nws-wiugrad