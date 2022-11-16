Western Illinois University-Quad Cities hosts virtual 5K Turkey Trot

Those interested in participating can use the app of their choice to record their distance and times. Participants can then screenshot their run and email it to graduate assistant Blake Haas at bc-haas@wiu.edu .

"As the graduate assistant for the Fitness Center, I am very excited to host this Fall Virtual 5k. I think this is an excellent opportunity to promote some physical activity and give us a mental break before the end of the semester starts to hit," Haas said in a press release. "I hope many of you enjoy the run or walk in the lovely fall weather or on one of the treadmills here in 2402 [on the WIU-QC campus]. I wish the best of luck to everyone who participates."