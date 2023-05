Western Illinois University and U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Illinois, will host the 2023 Congressional Art Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Quad-Cities campus.

This year's art show, titled "Artistic Discovery," will take place in the Building C Atrium, located along 3200 River Drive in Moline.

The one-day competition will display artwork created by local Quad Cities youth, providing opportunities for recognition and decorating artistic talents across our communities. There will be a presentation and light refreshments.

“WIU is thrilled Congressman Sorensen chose WIU-Quad Cities to host this event, and we look forward to an educational and visual experience that celebrates the creativity and vision of Quad Cities area youth," said Kristi Mindrup, Vice President of WIU-QC campus operations.

All entries should be original in concept, design and execution, following U.S. copyright laws.

The winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. The annual competition began in 1982 and has attracted work by over 650,000 high school students nationwide.

“One of the responsibilities I look forward to the most is recognizing our many talented neighbors in central and northwestern Illinois,” Sorensen said in a news release. “I look forward to acknowledging the gifted young artists across our District and honoring one talented student’s work in the halls of the U.S. Capitol.”

For more information on the competition, visit sorensen.house.gov/services/art-competition.

Photos: Fifth annual Get Lit Writing and Art Contest at WIU