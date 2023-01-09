Western Illinois University-Quad Cities offers robotics mentorship to students

Mentoring local high schoolers throughout the FIRST Robotics Competition, WIU students will get a chance to learn what it is like to coach a team while gaining rewarding experience, organizers say. Areas covered in mentorship range from business and communications to electrical and mechanical engineering, computer-aided design, programming and more.
Those looking to become a mentor or seeking more information may contact QC Elite at qcelite@qcelite.com.
Davenport marching band students will be celebrating their New Year's festivities overseas—Central High School's "Marching Blue Devils" will join around 8,000 from across the globe to perform at theLondon New Year’s Day Parade 2023. Over 500,000 spectators are projected to fill the parade's iconic 2-mile route for the first time since January 2020—WQPT will air the parade live on Jan. 1 starting at 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
To celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis, St. Ambrose University will host its first-ever papal conference starting Thursday, March 16 to Saturday, March 18. The 3-day event is titled "Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities" and will feature a series of globally-renowned keynote speakers, breakout sessions and liturgy. Early bird registration costs $75 and is open now through Jan. 31 for those interested in attending.
Reflecting on growing community mental health needs, Mercer County Mental Health Action Program (MHAP) director Krissy Dixon is thankful for the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation's three-year, $156,000 grant to the program last year. MHAP saw its highest case numbers in the 2021-2022 school year, providing individualized case management to 142 clients—a 25 percent increase from the prior year. Of those, 82 were students.
After finals concluded on Friday, Dec. 16, a Rock Island High School staff member made an announcement over the school's PA system stating "Code Red" and another staff member's name. According to district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman, the announcement was intended to be a prank toward the individual mentioned over the PA system—still, it left students and other staff members frightened and alarmed.
Students and community members alike rolled up their sleeves and donated blood at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday—but it wasn't a typical blood drive. In memoriam of lifelong Bettendorf student and 2022 graduate Charly Erpelding - who passed away in October after her second bout with cancer - the school district, friends, members of the Erpelding family and ImpactLife joined forces to host the first-ever "Give Like Charly" blood drive.