Western Illinois University-Quad Cities offers robotics mentorship to students

Western Illinois University - Quad Cities robotics mentorship flyer

A flyer for the new robotics mentorship opportunity at Western Illinois University - Quad Cities. Contributed via Lexi Yoggerst, WIU-QC communications and marketing associate. 

 Contributed

Western Illinois University-Quad Cities is inviting current students to become robotics mentors for FIRST Robotics Competition Team 648, the "QC Flaming Squirrels." 

In collaboration with QC Elite, the mentorship sessions will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Team 648 meets weekly at South Park Mall, 4500 16th St. in Moline.

Mentoring local high schoolers throughout the FIRST Robotics Competition, WIU students will get a chance to learn what it is like to coach a team while gaining rewarding experience, organizers say. Areas covered in mentorship range from business and communications to electrical and mechanical engineering, computer-aided design, programming and more.

Those looking to become a mentor or seeking more information may contact QC Elite at qcelite@qcelite.com.

