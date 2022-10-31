Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities to host Analytics is Everywhere 2022 on Wednesday

Western Illinois University's School of Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences will host "Analytics is Everywhere 2022" from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Riverfront Hall of the WIU-Quad-Cities campus.
WIU-QC's Riverfront Hall is located on 3300 River Drive in Moline. This event is open to all current WIU students or prospective students interested in learning more about WIU's analytics programs at WIU, like its STEM-recognized and AACSB-accredited Bachelor of Business in Business Analytics degree.
Attendees will learn more about the broader discipline in addition to career and internship opportunities. The schedule includes several speakers, informational sessions, free food, games and prizes.
Those interested can register for the event at
jotform.com/jllin/analytics-is-everywhere. Regional educators are advised to contact the School of AFED with questions about continuing professional education credit or transportation and parking.
Information: 309-298-1152 or
afed@wiu.edu.
Col. Todd Allison, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, speaks at Western Illinois University Quad Cities Campus Monday morning during a ceremony celebrating the renewal of an educational agreement between WIU and the Arsenal called the Army Continuing Education System (ACES).
Sarah Hayden
Check out photos from Western Illinois University - Quad-Cities' commencement
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Alyssa Acton waves to family and friends during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Family members and friends watch the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus commencement ceremony.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Ackeen Colley moves his tassel to the left side of his cap during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Zayne Rodts waves to family and friends at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Janee Fowler looks up at the screen during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Aliyah Lawrence waves to family and fiends Sunday at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Emily Witherspoon walks back to her seat during the commencement ceremony.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
KoKouvi Agboka shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Preston Payne shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Luke Edmondson shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Koffi Gbenyo poses for a picture after accepting his Master’s Degree at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Regina Saisie shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Anna Headley shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sparrow Kastelic poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mark Clayburne Jr. walks across the stage during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mark Clayburne Jr. poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Janee Fowler poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kassidy Hainline poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Keonna Lauts shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University graduates walk up the ramp to the stage to receive their diplomas at the commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Rachel Spragg poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Ackeen Colley moves his tassel to the left side of his cap during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Bailee Shepherd looks up at the screen during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sage Roberson examines his degree during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kessille Gedye waves to friends and family during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mollie Bates stares at the camera as she walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Maria Ramos Aguilar walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Samuel Dolk waves to family and friends during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Angelica Castillo waves to family and friends during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
James Morgan walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Lindsey Mueller walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kendra Clark walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sydney Erichsen smiles at the camera during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Emily Witherspoon walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.