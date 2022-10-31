Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities to host Analytics is Everywhere 2022 on Wednesday

Western Illinois University's School of Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences will host "Analytics is Everywhere 2022" from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Riverfront Hall of the WIU-Quad-Cities campus.

WIU-QC's Riverfront Hall is located on 3300 River Drive in Moline. This event is open to all current WIU students or prospective students interested in learning more about WIU's analytics programs at WIU, like its STEM-recognized and AACSB-accredited Bachelor of Business in Business Analytics degree.

Attendees will learn more about the broader discipline in addition to career and internship opportunities. The schedule includes several speakers, informational sessions, free food, games and prizes.

Those interested can register for the event at jotform.com/jllin/analytics-is-everywhere. Regional educators are advised to contact the School of AFED with questions about continuing professional education credit or transportation and parking.