Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities to host Analytics is Everywhere 2022 on Wednesday

Western Illinois University's Analytics is Everywhere 2022 schedule

Schedule of sessions and activities slated for Western Illinois University's Analytics is Everywhere 2022 event from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at WIU-Quad-Cities Riverfront Hal. 

 Contributed by Lexi Yoggerst, WIU Office of University Communications & Marketing

Western Illinois University's School of Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences will host "Analytics is Everywhere 2022" from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Riverfront Hall of the WIU-Quad-Cities campus.

WIU-QC's Riverfront Hall is located on 3300 River Drive in Moline. This event is open to all current WIU students or prospective students interested in learning more about WIU's analytics programs at WIU, like its STEM-recognized and AACSB-accredited Bachelor of Business in Business Analytics degree. 

Attendees will learn more about the broader discipline in addition to career and internship opportunities. The schedule includes several speakers, informational sessions, free food, games and prizes. 

Those interested can register for the event at jotform.com/jllin/analytics-is-everywhere. Regional educators are advised to contact the School of AFED with questions about continuing professional education credit or transportation and parking.

Information: 309-298-1152 or afed@wiu.edu

Col. Todd Allison, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, speaks at Western Illinois University Quad Cities Campus Monday morning during a ceremony celebrating the renewal of an educational agreement between WIU and the Arsenal called the Army Continuing Education System (ACES).
Tags

