Western Illinois University Quad-Cities to kick off the fall semester with activity-filled "Welcome Week"

Western Illinois University (WIU) Quad-Cities will host a "Welcome Week" to kick off the fall 2022 semester from August 22 to 26.
Campus student services and the student government association will collaborate to host the festivities. All activities and events are open for any WIU student, faculty and staff members free of charge.
An RSVP is required; one guest is permitted per attendee.
The Welcome Week schedule is as followed, per the WIU website:
- Monday, Aug. 22, 8-10 a.m.: Coffee and donuts at the Riverfront Hall Reception.
- Tuesday, Aug. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Tie-dye a shirt in WIU purple and gold at the WIU-QC courtyard.
- Wednesday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: "New Student Welcome" event in Building C Atrium to discuss student organizations, enjoy snacks, mingle and more.
- Thursday, Aug. 25, all day: "Sweet Treat Social" with President Guiyou Huang from 10-11 a.m. in the Riverfront Hall Atrium followed with outdoor games, indoor board games and coloring.
- Friday, Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m.: Free pizza and bowling at QC Family Entertainment in Moline.
People are also reading…
Those looking for more information or to RSVP should contact Curtis Williams at cm-williams11@wiu.edu.