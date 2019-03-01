Citing its financial health, including decreased enrollment, Western Illinois University has announced cost-cutting measures, including position reductions across its system, according to a WIU statement released Friday.
Recently released enrollment data from WIU shows the number of students attending classes this semester at the Macomb campus fell by almost 14 percent compared with a year ago, according to an AP report.
The AP story said enrollment in Macomb this semester is about 5,600, compared to about 6,500 last spring. Total enrollment at WIU's Macomb and Moline campuses this spring is about 7,900, down 8 percent from last spring, the story said. Total WIU enrollment was almost 12,0000 students in 2009.
The leadership of the Illinois Federation of Teachers issued a statement Friday about the university’s announcement. The IFT represents faculty and staff through the University Professionals of Illinois, Local 4100.
“We strongly support our members who serve students at WIU and join them in calling for an emergency appropriation to help their community through this difficult chapter,” Dan Montgomery, the IFT president, said. “It is critical that Western Illinois University remain strong not only for the faculty and students who call it home, but for the broader region that relies on this vital economic engine.”
Bill Thompson, Western’s University Professionals of Illinois president, blamed neglect on the part of the state and years of declining enrollment for Western’s condition.
“We encourage the university to rediscover its mission and head toward a future that does not include layoffs and all the havoc they will bring to our community,” he said in the release. “Our union will protect our members' rights during these layoffs and, as always, help lead the way into the future.”
