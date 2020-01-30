Western Illinois University reports increased undergraduate retention, new graduate enrollment from last year

Western Illinois University’s fall to spring retention is up for the 2019-2020 school year, the university announced in a press release.

Increasing retention is one of the school’s main priorities, interim President Martin Abraham said in the release. “Our proactive efforts are paying off. In addition, our new initiatives in regard to enrollment are also beginning to pay off as we’re seeing an increase in admitted students for Fall 2020 compared to last fall at this time. The challenge is to convert these admits into registered students.”

The retention rate for new, full-time freshmen from fall to spring increased 3.4 percentage points, from 86.3% for the 2018–2019 school year to 89.7% this year. The fall to spring retention for all undergraduate students increased as well, from 89.7% last year to 90.4% this year.

WIU has been facing a steep decline in enrollment — 35% over the last decade and 10% between fall 2018 and fall 2019.

The university’s spring 2020 total enrollment — which includes 209 new graduate students, up from 186 — is 6,994.

“Since taking over as interim president, I have stated that our target was to have a larger incoming class for Fall 2020 than we did in Fall 2019. This remains our goal,” Abraham said. “But a secondary goal is to have greater enrollment in Fall 2020 than we currently have. When we achieve our enrollment goal for Fall 2020, we will begin a new chapter in the history of WIU — one of growth and expansion."

