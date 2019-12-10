Western Illinois University to consider two resolutions regarding 12th president

The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees will be considering two resolutions on Friday: One proposing to appoint Interim President Martin Abraham as the 12th president of WIU, and another to approve a process to conduct a search to find a candidate.
Abraham was named provost in May, but when Jack Thomas resigned as university president a month later, Abraham was named acting president.
Thomas resigned after weeks of pressure from alumni, Macomb residents and university affiliates calling for him to resign or be fired in the midst of enrollment at WIU plummeting 35% over the last decade and state support for public universities dwindling. He did not, however, leave the university entirely, and the board of trustees approved his request for a two-year administrative leave alongside his resignation as president.
According to survey results included in the agenda for Friday, more than two-thirds of the 656 stakeholders who responded — which included staff, faculty, administrators and student government representatives — on both campuses indicated they agreed Abraham should be appointed to a three-year term without a search.
If appointed, Abraham’s term would start Jan. 1, and the initial annual base salary given on the resolution is $323,400, with provisions for annual evaluations which could allow for authorization of bonus pay and annual salary increases. When Thomas became president in 2011, his starting salary was $250,000, plus $25,000 in a retirement annuity. Over the course of his eight years as president, he both declined salary increases and gave increases back to the university in the form of student scholarships, according to the McDonough County Voice.
The survey evaluating Abraham’s performance indicated a very high approval of the work he’s done in the last few months. The survey asked about how he cultivated relations in constituency groups, promoted a culture of inclusion regarding both racial/ethnic diversity and gender diversity, how he addressed conflict, improved morale and set priorities. In each category, at least 70% of constituents said they agreed or strongly agreed Abraham had been successful, with one exception: When it came to Abraham understanding the needs of a two-campus university, 60.3% said they agreed he did, and almost 30% responded “neutral,” more than any other topic.
If Abraham isn’t appointed, there is another plan within the agenda to identify a search committee, which could hire a search firm. Survey participants said a national search firm was their preferred choice, with just over 50% expressing their preference. The second highest, with 36%, said a WIU committee should be tasked with finding a president.
The last presidential search took 18 months, according to the resolution.
Before his brief stint as WIU provost, Abraham was an engineering professor at Youngstown State University, in Ohio, and he also served as provost and vice president for academic affairs from 2015-18.