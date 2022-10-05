Western Illinois University to host 20th-annual John Hallwas Liberal Arts Lecture

Western Illinois University English professor Everett Hamner will deliver the 20th-annual John Hallwas Liberal Arts Lecture this afternoon at 4 p.m. in the WIU-QC Riverfront Hall, room 111.
Hamer's lecture is titled “Welcome to Spaceship Earth: Reimagining Climate Action via Popular Culture," and will dive in to how stories we tell and hear can either weaken or strengthen our responses to measurable physical realities. Hamner aims to challenge both academic and nonacademic audiences toward broad, urgent climate action through a wide range of liberal arts traditions.
“The stories we understand ourselves to be living in shape our choices a great deal – around climate destruction, just like other pressing social problems,” said Hamner in a press release. “What we can imagine heavily shapes the reality we create. If you’re an engineer, a supply chain manager, a teacher, a counselor, a farmer, you name it—you have an idea of future conditions that constantly affect the risks you’re willing to take. Yes, we use hard data and we need to use it a lot more. But on the starship we call Earth, we also rely a great deal on popular cultural narratives, for better and for worse, consciously and unconsciously."
Schools across the country, including Davenport, are facing significant disruptions to class time due to a resurgence of false threats reported at schools. Just last week, these incidents spread to the Davenport Community School District. Often, these calls are made in attempt to attract authorities, retaliate against someone or generally cause chaos.
A look into the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP), which allows prisoners at the East Moline Correctional Facility to obtain a four-year, liberal arts degree. A former student sheds light on the impact APEP has had since his release.
In an effort to promote regional technical education training, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will break ground for the new, six-acre Clinton Community College Career Advancement Center. The public groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 along East Industrial Street in DeWitt, following remarks and a symbolic 'turning of the dirt.' Parking will be available on-site.
Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed Wednesday, Oct. 12 as “Illinois Walk and Roll to School Day” to support green transportation practices and promote healthy lifestyles, joining others in the celebration of International Walk to School Day.
State Auditor Rob Sand will hand-deliver a pie to the Davenport Community School District leadership in recognition of the district's Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) award at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Board Room, located on the second floor of the district's Achievement Service Center on 1702 N. Main St. in Davenport. The district won the 2022 PIE award for "Largest Community School District."