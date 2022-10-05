Western Illinois University to host 20th-annual John Hallwas Liberal Arts Lecture

Hamer's lecture is titled “Welcome to Spaceship Earth: Reimagining Climate Action via Popular Culture," and will dive in to how stories we tell and hear can either weaken or strengthen our responses to measurable physical realities. Hamner aims to challenge both academic and nonacademic audiences toward broad, urgent climate action through a wide range of liberal arts traditions.

“The stories we understand ourselves to be living in shape our choices a great deal – around climate destruction, just like other pressing social problems,” said Hamner in a press release. “What we can imagine heavily shapes the reality we create. If you’re an engineer, a supply chain manager, a teacher, a counselor, a farmer, you name it—you have an idea of future conditions that constantly affect the risks you’re willing to take. Yes, we use hard data and we need to use it a lot more. But on the starship we call Earth, we also rely a great deal on popular cultural narratives, for better and for worse, consciously and unconsciously."