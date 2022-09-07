Western Illinois University to host fall career and internship fairs

The Western Illinois University Career Center will offer several career and internship fairs for students at both Macomb and Moline campuses this fall.

WIU students will get the chance to network with employers and other outside organizations, build professional relationships and explore possible internship and/or career opportunities.

The fairs will be open and free for job-seekers, providing opportunities for WIU students or alumni seeking information about local and regional organizations first-hand.

“The one-on-one interactions that take place at both in-person and virtual career fairs are a critical way for employers and students to connect and explore possibilities, ” Audrey Adamson, director of WIU's Center for Career Preparation and Employer Engagement, said in a press release.

Upcoming career and internship fairs include:

Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 1-4 p.m. on Handshake: Virtual Meet the Firms Accounting Fair

Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Macomb: Law Enforcement and Justice Administration Career Fair

Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 1-4 p.m. in Macomb: Supply Chain Management Day

Wednesday, Sept 28 from 1-4 p.m. at Augustana College: QC College Career Fair

Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Macomb: All-Majors Career and Internship Fair

Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in Macomb: Agriculture Career Fair

Thursday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m on Handshake: Virtual QC Region All-Majors Career Fair

For more information or to register for one of the fairs, visit wiu.edu/careers/careerfairs. Or, email careers@wiu.edu.