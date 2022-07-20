Western Illinois University to offer six new online degree programs in fall 2022

Western Illinois University (WIU) announced that it will offer six new online degree programs this fall in a press release on Wednesday.

The programs include bachelor’s degrees in Business Analytics, Finance and Emergency Management and master's degrees in Applied Statistics and Decision Analytics, Accountancy and Mathematics.

These new online opportunities will help WIU remain responsive to the needs of the professional workforce.

“Our goal is to support the workforce development needs of the communities we serve,” Craig Conrad, Dean of WIU's College of Business and Technology.

The online format was designed to allow more access for current workers and students hoping to stay in close proximity, in addition to providing more flexibility for students pursing high-demand careers looking for a competitive, quantitative edge.

“Western’s new online academic programs align with the goals within the Quad Cities Campus Strategic Plan. Each new program responds to student interests and our community’s call for flexible, innovative programs within high demand fields that contribute to the success of our region,” said Kristi Mindrup, Vice President of WIU's Quad-Cities Campus Operations.

Students can apply for all of programs now. For undergraduate applicants, visit wiu.edu/apply. For graduate applicants, visit wiu.edu/graduate_studies.

More information about the online programs can be found at wiu.edu/academics.