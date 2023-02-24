Western Illinois University’s Department of Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration (RPTA) will launch two online programs this August.

WIU will offer a completely online RPTA Masters’ Practitioners Option and Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Event Planning, making the programs accessible for those whose work or familial obligations make it difficult to travel to a physical campus. Still, the programs are designed for collaborative learning, as students interact in real-time with faculty and fellow learners.

The Masters’ Practitioners Option is a 30-credit-hour program designed for working public recreation and nonprofit administration professionals. The program requires six classes, covering topics from professional ethics and facility management to fiscal management, fundraising and volunteerism. Planning will be delivered via Zoom during evenings.

Each semester, two required courses will be offered during evening classes. Those in the program will select two elective courses among the many offered through several online delivery formats. The culminating experience for the program will allow practitioners to apply their academic learning to address and navigate real world situations.

The RPTA Certificate is an 18-credit hour program that can be completed separately or alongside the Masters’ Practitioner Option. This certificate will benefit those interested in growing their knowledge of event-planning best practices in commercial, public and nonprofit industries. Four core classes are delivered one Saturday a month via Zoom, two courses each semester, and electives are offered in a variety of delivery formats.

Courses in the certificate can be used as electives in the Masters’ Practitioners Option.

In addition to the MS Practitioners Option and PBC in Event Planning, students can complete a bachelor’s and MS Traditional Option in RPTA at the Macomb Campus, or remotely through livestreamed Zoom courses and asynchronous delivery options.

For more information, visit wiu.edu/mpopbcepm or contact RPTA Graduate Coordinator Jeremy Robinett at jl-robinett@wiu.edu or at (309) 298-1967.

