Western Illinois University’s Department of Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration (RPTA) will launch two online programs this August.
WIU will offer a completely online RPTA Masters’ Practitioners Option and Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Event Planning, making the programs accessible for those whose work or familial obligations make it difficult to travel to a physical campus. Still, the programs are designed for collaborative learning, as students interact in real-time with faculty and fellow learners.
The Masters’ Practitioners Option is a 30-credit-hour program designed for working public recreation and nonprofit administration professionals. The program requires six classes, covering topics from professional ethics and facility management to fiscal management, fundraising and volunteerism. Planning will be delivered via Zoom during evenings.
Each semester, two required courses will be offered during evening classes. Those in the program will select two elective courses among the many offered through several online delivery formats. The culminating experience for the program will allow practitioners to apply their academic learning to address and navigate real world situations.
The RPTA Certificate is an 18-credit hour program that can be completed separately or alongside the Masters’ Practitioner Option. This certificate will benefit those interested in growing their knowledge of event-planning best practices in commercial, public and nonprofit industries. Four core classes are delivered one Saturday a month via Zoom, two courses each semester, and electives are offered in a variety of delivery formats.
Courses in the certificate can be used as electives in the Masters’ Practitioners Option.
In addition to the MS Practitioners Option and PBC in Event Planning, students can complete a bachelor’s and MS Traditional Option in RPTA at the Macomb Campus, or remotely through livestreamed Zoom courses and asynchronous delivery options.
For more information, visit
wiu.edu/mpopbcepm or contact RPTA Graduate Coordinator Jeremy Robinett at jl-robinett@wiu.edu or at (309) 298-1967.
Col. Todd Allison, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, speaks at Western Illinois University Quad Cities Campus Monday morning during a ceremony celebrating the renewal of an educational agreement between WIU and the Arsenal called the Army Continuing Education System (ACES).
Sarah Hayden
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Alyssa Acton waves to family and friends during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Family members and friends watch the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus commencement ceremony.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Ackeen Colley moves his tassel to the left side of his cap during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Zayne Rodts waves to family and friends at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Janee Fowler looks up at the screen during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Aliyah Lawrence waves to family and fiends Sunday at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Emily Witherspoon walks back to her seat during the commencement ceremony.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
KoKouvi Agboka shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Preston Payne shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Luke Edmondson shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Koffi Gbenyo poses for a picture after accepting his Master’s Degree at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Regina Saisie shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Anna Headley shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sparrow Kastelic poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mark Clayburne Jr. walks across the stage during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mark Clayburne Jr. poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Janee Fowler poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kassidy Hainline poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Keonna Lauts shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University graduates walk up the ramp to the stage to receive their diplomas at the commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Rachel Spragg poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Ackeen Colley moves his tassel to the left side of his cap during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Bailee Shepherd looks up at the screen during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sage Roberson examines his degree during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kessille Gedye waves to friends and family during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mollie Bates stares at the camera as she walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Maria Ramos Aguilar walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Samuel Dolk waves to family and friends during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Angelica Castillo waves to family and friends during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
James Morgan walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Lindsey Mueller walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kendra Clark walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sydney Erichsen smiles at the camera during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Emily Witherspoon walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
