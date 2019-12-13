Western Illinois University to open a search for its next president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During discussion for a second resolution, this one to create a search committee for president, Lang and Aguilar echoed Henderson’s remarks.

That resolution was unanimously passed, with some trustees who voted to appoint Abraham saying they would fully support the search process, so as to not prolong the search.

“Everyone in this room is very aware of the heightened sense of urgency,” Stutz said, adding she hoped Abraham would be a candidate.

Several people, including faculty and local business owners, offered public comments supporting Abraham’s appointment. Among them was Chris Pynes, the faculty senate chair who, in June, had initially called for the trustees to start the process for a national search. He said the faculty senate would consent to either resolution, though.

“I wanted for us to have the community reset itself, a chance to change some of the racist mindsets,” Lang said of the search committee process, prompting at least one man in the audience to walk out of the meeting. “I just think we should go through the process.”