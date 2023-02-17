This race involves a reconfigured district with no incumbent. Michael Halpin, the Democratic nominee, and Mike Thoms, the Republican candidate, both have political experience. It’s a tight call, but Halpin’s previous time in Springfield gives him an edge.

Thoms believes he has something to bring to Springfield, including the experience of 30 years in a family wholesale food business along with service as Rock Island’s mayor. Thoms believes he can work across party lines for the district but notes that fiscal missteps by Democrats have challenged Illinois’ financial health. Thoms believes any improvement in the state’s fiscal fortunes came via supplemental federal funding, not good fiscal stewardship.

Meanwhile, Halpin is a lawyer with expertise in labor and municipal law. He has served as our Illinois House representative for the 72nd District. Halpin is currently in his third term in the Illinois General Assembly and will be able to leverage his time in Springfield if successful in this run. He’s been chairman of the Personnel & Pensions Committee and vice chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the House, and he’s chair of the Rock Island Democratic Party.

Halpin’s experience positions him well for this newly configured Illinois Senate seat.