Western Illinois University is set to receive $840,211 in grant funding from the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) for academic and social-emotional learning (SEL) support.
“It is important to provide Western Illinois with funding that will translate directly to greater student outcomes,” said Rep. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island) in a news release. “This funding will assist Western in improving services on the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses.”
This is the second round of Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) grants to Illinois higher education institutions, aiming to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic. Over $10.5 million have been distributed to 21 Illinois universities, both public and private.
The IBHE's grant funds will help institutions better support students toward degree completion by improving academic advising and counseling services access, enhancing learning through digital tools and professional development for educators. The money will also help institutions invest in mental health and wellness, addressing gaps in on-campus mental health services.
This race involves a reconfigured district with no incumbent. Michael Halpin, the Democratic nominee, and Mike Thoms, the Republican candidate, both have political experience. It’s a tight call, but Halpin’s previous time in Springfield gives him an edge.
Thoms believes he has something to bring to Springfield, including the experience of 30 years in a family wholesale food business along with service as Rock Island’s mayor. Thoms believes he can work across party lines for the district but notes that fiscal missteps by Democrats have challenged Illinois’ financial health. Thoms believes any improvement in the state’s fiscal fortunes came via supplemental federal funding, not good fiscal stewardship.
Meanwhile, Halpin is a lawyer with expertise in labor and municipal law. He has served as our Illinois House representative for the 72nd District. Halpin is currently in his third term in the Illinois General Assembly and will be able to leverage his time in Springfield if successful in this run. He’s been chairman of the Personnel & Pensions Committee and vice chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the House, and he’s chair of the Rock Island Democratic Party.
Halpin’s experience positions him well for this newly configured Illinois Senate seat.