 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Western Illinois University waiving application fee for undergraduates through May 9
0 comments
topical alert top story

Western Illinois University waiving application fee for undergraduates through May 9

  • Updated
  • 0
030421-qc-nws-wiu-001.JPG

Moline officials have expressed disappointment with the performance of Western Illinois University's riverfront campus in Moline and have been in talks to bring a different state university to the city.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

Western Illinois University is relaxing its application fee for undergraduate students through May 9.

The waiver applies to recent high school graduates, dual enrollment students, transfer students and applicants in the Bachelor of General Studies program, according to a news release.

The waiver lasts until 11:59 p.m. May 9. There are still freshman and transfer student openings for the fall semester.

Scholarship opportunities are also still available until that semester begins in August.

More can be found on Western’s website at wiu.edu/apply.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News