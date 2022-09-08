Western Illinois University's total enrollment up 2.5% for fall 2022

Western Illinois University released its enrollment numbers for fall 2022 in a press release today — revealing a 2.5% increase over last fall.
WIU's headcount enrollment totals at 7,648. This figure includes a 16.7% increase in new freshman enrollment and a record-breaking 1,108 international students, in addition to a new international cohort at the Quad-Cities campus.
According to data from WIU, this year's freshman class is the largest to enroll in the last five years. Totaling 1,074, the freshman class includes students from 25 states outside of Illinois, as well as many from Macomb-area schools.
This fall also marks the largest total graduate student enrollment since 2008 at 2,334, according to WIU data.
"As I've talked about at many meetings, forums and events, enrollment and retention is everyone's responsibility. Being there for our prospective students and their families, as well as ensuring the success of our current students, matters and makes a difference. Thanks to the efforts of many individuals and teams, we are continuing to experience gains in our enrollment and are getting closer to reaching our enrollment and retention goals," President Guiyou Huang said in the press release.
"We're gaining momentum, and our work continues to actively recruit and enroll new Leathernecks for Spring 2023 and Fall 2023. Our Macomb and Quad Cities campuses, as well as our online programs, provide outstanding educational opportunities for students from all corners of the globe. And once students enroll at WIU, they have the support and tools they need to succeed."
Check out photos from Western Illinois University - Quad-Cities' commencement
