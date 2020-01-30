What constitutes campaign literature? Principal's email about volunteering on presidential campaign sparks question

A Bettendorf School District principal forwarded information about campaigning for a Democratic candidate Sunday night, sparking questions about what constitutes “campaign literature.”
High school principal Joy Kelly forwarded an email from a field organizer for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign to students through an electronic bulletin board Sunday night. The board, she said, was started in November to share information about scholarships, competitions, educational programs, job postings and volunteer opportunities.
But on social media, some Bettendorf School District parents took exception with the email.
The field organizer’s email was originally sent to the school’s National Honor Society adviser and asked if the campaign could come to a National Honor Society meeting to talk to students about getting volunteer hours for volunteering with the Biden for President campaign, the district said. The adviser then sent it to administration. Multiple administrators have the ability to forward to the email list, including Kelly, the district said. When Kelly forwarded the message, she added “See below,” according to the email obtained by the Times and Dispatch-Argus.
Kelly’s daughter is an Iowa political associate for Biden for President but does not work in the same department as the field organizer.
Kelly said the Biden campaign was the first to contact the school about volunteering, but that she would send out the same information for any other candidate or party, should they reach out with a similar opportunity.
“When it comes to the political arena, any student opportunities that are sent to BHS will be shared with the student electronic bulletin board, regardless of the political party,” the district said in an email describing the bulletin board. “Students who do not want to receive the emails in their inbox can develop a folder for the student electronic bulletin board emails to go directly into.”
The electronic bulletin board goes out to all students, and while some student groups — including National Honor Society — require volunteer hours, Bettendorf students do not need to meet volunteer requirements to graduate.
“I want to make sure all students have access to opportunities,” Kelly said.
Employees will not engage in political activity upon property, according to the Bettendorf School Board policy. In the code, “political activity” specifically includes solicitation for campaign workers in its prohibited activities. Kelly said Monday that the forwarded email wasn’t “campaign literature” and did not speak to specific political issues.
Thursday afternoon, the district shared an updated description for the electronic bulletin with the Times and Dispatch-Argus, which added a citation of board policy: “any political items forwarded will not include distribution of campaign literature or preparation of campaign literature on school property.”
Bettendorf Schools also asked for a legal opinion about the policy, and shared the opinion with the Times and Argus Dispatch Thursday afternoon. The opinion states that “the flyer offering students a volunteer opportunity was deemed not to be ‘campaign literature’ as it does not advocate the success or defeat of a candidate, political party, or ballot issue beyond referencing a specific candidate’s campaign.
“The talking points referenced include the benefits of volunteering and satisfying service hour requirements, which appeared to evidence that the information shared was intended to present students with an opportunity to become engaged in the democratic process and was not a distribution of campaign literature.”
School Board President Adam Holland declined to comment twice, citing it as a personnel matter.
“When I saw the email, I was so upset,” said Minde Ward, whose son is a senior at Bettendorf High School. She said she doesn’t normally check her son’s email, but another parent tipped her off. “I don’t care what affiliation you go with or agree with or any of that — but to push your political agenda on students from an administrative position is downright infuriating.”
Kelly faced criticism earlier this school year for sharing a John Pavlovitz column on Twitter titled “White America, it’s time to take a knee,” saying that it was timely and worth reading. In a second tweet, she said she shared the column to “offer a perspective on a current event … not to point fingers or place blame,” and apologized for creating division.
Ward said it would be better — “to a certain degree” — if Kelly had sent out a general email telling students they could receive volunteer hours for working with any campaign without including individual candidate information.
“I don’t think that would have been quite as bad, but even then — the rules clearly state that no political view should be brought on in public school by administration at all,” she said.