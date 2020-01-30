What constitutes campaign literature? Principal's email about volunteering on presidential campaign sparks question

Thursday afternoon, the district shared an updated description for the electronic bulletin with the Times and Dispatch-Argus, which added a citation of board policy: “any political items forwarded will not include distribution of campaign literature or preparation of campaign literature on school property.”

Bettendorf Schools also asked for a legal opinion about the policy, and shared the opinion with the Times and Argus Dispatch Thursday afternoon. The opinion states that “the flyer offering students a volunteer opportunity was deemed not to be ‘campaign literature’ as it does not advocate the success or defeat of a candidate, political party, or ballot issue beyond referencing a specific candidate’s campaign.

“The talking points referenced include the benefits of volunteering and satisfying service hour requirements, which appeared to evidence that the information shared was intended to present students with an opportunity to become engaged in the democratic process and was not a distribution of campaign literature.”

School Board President Adam Holland declined to comment twice, citing it as a personnel matter.