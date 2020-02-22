What Davenport Schools' budget cuts mean for alternative schools

Davenport Schools approved nearly $4.7 million in cuts Thursday night, to comply with requirements from the School Budget Review Committee. While the whole district will be affected by the necessary changes, students attending some of the district’s less traditional schools will face some of the most drastic impacts.

Closing Keystone Academy

Keystone Academy serves between 70 and 90 students with behavior problems at any given time. It will close, and each of those students will need a transition plan for their next steps, whether that’s moving to one of the general education schools or receiving services through a still-to-be-established virtual academy.

It’s expected to save $485,000 and eliminate six positions.

Closing Keystone provoked community concern during the open forums Tuesday and Thursday. Some were staff at Keystone saying they didn’t think they could serve their students elsewhere. Others were parents of general education students who were concerned about the disruption it might cause.

Normally, there are several steps to closing a school, per board policy. Those steps are on a timeline far longer than the district followed, or the School Budget Review Committee gave.