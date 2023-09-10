Most Quad-Cities students using Iowa’s new savings accounts for private school tuition were already attending those schools, though many were on financial aid plans.

This is the first school year Iowans can use the Education Savings Accounts (ESAs), which provide $7,635 from state funds for private school tuition and expenses.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, more than 29,000 Iowa students applied for the ESAs this school year, greatly exceeding state projections.

As of Aug. 7, the state approved 18,627 of these applications – though up to 1,000 were under review at the time. Scott County had 1,306 applications approved, the third most among Iowa counties. The Iowa Quad-Cities have nine active private schools.

These in-limbo applicants can make navigating ESA admission more difficult, says Max Roach, headmaster of Rivermont Collegiate, a preparatory school in Bettendorf.

“We have no idea of how many (applicants) intend to show up for school at Rivermont this year because they haven’t selected us,” he said on Aug. 17. “So that has been a confusing, and sometimes frustrating, aspect of the (ESA) rollout.”

Heading into the 2023-24 school year, 28 students at Rivermont had an ESA. Of these, nine are new to Rivermont.

Scott County Catholic Schools — St. Paul the Apostle, Lourdes, John F. Kennedy, All Saints and Assumption High School — serve the highest number of private school students in the Quad-Cities.

As of Friday, total SCCS enrollment landed at 1,858, up 158 students from the 2022-23 school year.

Andy Craig, SCCS co-chair and Assumption president, said 808 SCCS students have an ESA, but of these, roughly 49 are still finalizing their applications.

“People still have to go back on and either assign this themselves to a school or approve the tuition amount,” he said. “It’s a three-step process.”

Trinity Lutheran School in Davenport has just over 220 students using ESAs, 73 of which are new to the school this year.

Kindergarteners, who automatically quality for the program, make up their largest ESA population, Trinity Principal Bill Meyer said.

He looks forward to the potential of bringing Trinity's family and faith-based education to more area students.

"It's exciting that we have the opportunity to expand that to more students," Meyer said.

Morning Star Academy, a classical Christian school in Bettendorf, did not respond to multiple requests for ESA information. Quad City Montessori School in Davenport is not accredited by the state of Iowa, meaning these students are not eligible for the program.

Most current ESA users already attended private school

While he did not quantify a breakdown, Craig said returning SCCS students make up the biggest portion of ESA users — specifically, those falling under the program’s income eligibility guidelines of being at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. Eligibility will expand in coming years, until all students can qualify in the 2025-26 school year.

“We already had 35% of our 1,700 kids within that income threshold,” he said. “A lot of those people moved off a family tuition plan and got an ESA … They have a little more breathing room now because of it, which is great to see.”

This frees up tuition assistance for SCCS families above this threshold, Craig said, as the bulk of this money typically goes toward households currently income-eligible for ESAs.

Assumption, for example, provides just over $1.2 million annually in tuition assistance.

“Now that there’s that (eligibility) gap, we’ve been able to provide more help, which has been great for a lot of families,” Craig said.

Craig said kindergarteners were their next biggest ESA group. New, former public school students make up the smallest number of ESA students.

To Roach, the ESAs could help Rivermont, and other private schools, battle persistent misconceptions — particularly, that they only serve wealthy students.

“The idea of paying tuition, coupled with our big fancy mansion, really sends a message that (Rivermont) is disconnected from the blue-collar reality of the Quad-Cities,” he said. “That’s simply not true.”

On average, Roach said about 65 to 70% of Rivermont students receive “significant financial aid”

For families still unable to afford these fees but feel Rivermont may be the best educational fit, the ESAs could extend a lifeline.

“It also makes (tuition) available for a whole other demographic,” Roach said, adding that ESAs can be used for boarding school.

Navigating space and resources

After roughly five years of discussion and strategic planning, the Quad-Cities’ five Catholic schools consolidated to form SCCS in July 2023.

Amidst transitioning into this new, more regionalized model, SCCS officials and staff also have to traverse Iowa’s new ESA legislation.

“The ESAs and the renewed interest in Catholic education has caused us to have conversations that we hadn't had in the past,” Craig said.

While each SCCS building has openings in some grade levels, Craig said space is more scarce than in past years, particularly at All Saints and the other K-8 schools, which have two classrooms per grade at the elementary level.

“Will (post-ESA enrollment) trends continue is the big question,” he said. “What happens if we do get full? We’ve never had to talk about that before. Not just in terms of buildings, but what happens if we have to add sections and hire teachers?”

Meyer suspects Trinity will need to hire at least two additional staff members over the next three years.

"That growth probably would have happened whether there were ESAs or not," he said. "In terms of other staffing, we've been kind of getting by with (part-time) teachers for art, music and those kinds of things. Now, the need is going to be greater, so we're likely going to be making some of those positions full time down the road."

Craig extends this to the potential need for more teacher aides, support staff and English Language Learners programming.

“If you're gonna go from one-section to a two-section … finding people is tough,” he said. “We’re going to be watching the impact of the ESAs are like, what the matriculation rate looks like.”

St. Joan of Arc, a new school slated for construction in northern Bettendorf, will join SCCS upon completion.

“That’s a big conversation for us,” Craig said. “Because we feel like building a school in that area, that we could open up day one and be full.”

Craig said there is more room for growth at Assumption, as the building could house around 150 more students before reaching capacity.

Rivermont has between 40 and 50 open spots across all grade levels, while Trinity could fit between 50 and 55 at current capacity.

"We began a (facility improvement and expansion) process before the ESA legislation passed," Meyer said, which has included upgrades to lower elementary classes to date. "There are plans for future expansion, again, prior to the bill passing."

Changing the funding model

The more ESA students a parochial school enrolls, the less it has to rely on fundraising and/or parish subsidies.

It costs about $10,000 to educate a K-8 student at SCCS, and $12,000 for a high school student, per year.

“Our (Scott County) parishes send about $2.5 million to keep our schools going,” Craig said. “That allows us to charge far less tuition … a little bit over $4,000 for (parishioners), for non-Catholic kids, about $2,000 more.”

In forming SCCS, he added, an early goal was to standardize tuition across all member Catholic schools.

This year, Assumption raised tuition by 3%, and the K-8 schools by 5%. Craig said these annual increases are consistent with the last 18 years.

Rivermont also increased tuition by 5% this school year, which Roach said is a typical strategy to cope with inflation.

"That had nothing to do with the ESAs," he said.

Calling Trinity's tuition a "rather complex system," Meyer said the school's tuition rates still remain lower than the ESA amount.

"The reality is, our actual cost to educate has been artificially low for many, many years," he said. "Because we haven't been able to compensate our staff with a 'fair' wage."

With the state subsidizing private school tuition, Trinity will have more leeway to invest in teacher salaries.

"That excites me that we're going to be able to do a better job of that as a result of this," Meyer said.

This is an area the Catholic schools will also explore, Craig said.

“We have started looking at some of the discounts we provide families over the years,” he said. “But, that's probably going to be a three-year process to change our tuition model.”

The challenges

Roach said many families were confused about when and how to enroll at Rivermont upon having their ESAs approved, noting the school’s selective admissions process.

“The business of educational administration is pretty nuanced, and if you get the ‘cart before the horse,’ it can cause a lot of disruption, usually financial,” he said, suggesting clearer ESA application parameters moving forward.

Both Meyer and Craig say their offices have dealt with some swells of confusion regarding the ESA application process, too.

“We might have made 500 phone calls over the span of a couple of days,” Craig said. “It’s just that communication, trying to make sure people understand the process.”

Still, the two said ESA enrollment has run smoothly despite being a steep "learning curve."

“Not only for families and parents but also for us,” Craig said. “We were learning everything at the same time as the families.”

Perhaps the biggest challenge is the newness of the program, Meyer suggests, with several "unknowns."

"But, having said that, it's not really a complaint," he said. "I think it came off pretty well."

Still, Roach said he would be happy to assist Iowa state lawmakers in smoothing out any details of the legislation.

“But, the bigger picture is that this legislation provides much-needed support for many of our existing families," he said.

Moving forward

Despite the uncertainty, Craig said he does expect to see continued growth among SCCS.

“Part of it is, the window was pretty small for an ESA this year, it was 30 days,” he said. “I think if (application restrictions) are loosened a little bit, we’ll see some kids come in. And, we’ll see some kids go out.”

As previously reported, the ESA program was a chief priority for Iowa governor Kim Reynolds and the Republican majority in Des Moines. Democrats and public school advocates warned it would take money away from struggling public schools and transfer it to private schools with less accountability and the ability to turn away students with disabilities.

With Iowa’s ESA legislation growing into a hot-button political issue, Quad-City private school leaders hope to maintain positive relationships with area public schools.

"We do what we do, right?" Meyer said. "I believe public schools are necessary and needed — there are just differences because of what we believe and what we teach."

He is grateful to have "good working relationships" with local public schools.

While Roach avoids “hyping up the frenzy,” he said both sides of Iowa’s ESA debate make good, compelling points. Still, he lauds the number of program applicants.

“Generally, I think (ESA legislation) is really good for Rivermont, and I think it’s good for the Quad-Cities, because we’re not a major hub of financial wealth,” he said. “Far more people signed up for this program than the state anticipated, which tells you there’s a real demand.”

Caleb McCullough, Des Moines Bureau Chief for the Quad-City Times, contributed to this story.

