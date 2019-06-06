Summer vacation is supposed to be a time for fun, sunshine and relaxation, but for millions of low-income children, it can also be a time for hunger.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to help fill the gap by providing free meals to kids through its summer meal program. Nearly 30 of the program’s meal sites are located in the Quad Cities. Most are in Davenport, but Bettendorf, Rock Island and East Moline all have stations too.
Kent Heinen, food and nutrition specialist for Davenport Schools, said the district had been one of the sponsors of the program for 32 years.
While Heinen said he picks — and the state approves — sites in the areas deemed the most “in need,” there are no restrictions on who to serve, and no identification or sign-in is required.
“We serve children ages 1 to 18, and there's no qualifications,” he said. “It’s free to everybody.”
Davenport hosts 21 of the 28 in the Quad Cities. Sites within specific areas might change, but the areas tend to stay the same.
“It usually is pretty consistent,” Heinen said. “... The area is still what’s being served.”
Here are all the Quad-City locations and hours. Most locations open June 17 and run through Aug. 8, Monday through Thursday. Locations are closed on Friday and the week of July 1-5, unless noted. Please call individual locations for more specific details.
Davenport
Buchanan Elementary, 4515 N. Fairmount St.; 7:20 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Central High School, 1120 Main St.; 11:30 a.m. - 12: 45 p.m.
Davenport Public Library, Fairmount St. Branch, 3000 N. Fairmount St.; 12:40 p.m. - 1:05 p.m.
Davenport YMCA, 606 W. 2nd St.; 7:35 a.m. - 8:05 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. - noon
Fejevary Park, 1800 W. 12th St. Davenport, 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 316 E. Locust St.; 11:50 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
Garfield Elementary, 902 E. 29th St.; 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Hayes Elementary, 622 S. Concord St.; 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Jefferson Elementary, 1027 Marquette Stt.; 7:20 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln Community Site, 318 E. 7th St.; 7:30 a.m. - 7:50 a.m. and noon - 12:30 p.m.
Madison Elementary, 116 E. Locust St.; 7:20 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Monroe Elementary, 1926 W. 4th St.; 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
North YMCA, 624 W. 53rd St.; 11:15 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.
Progressive Baptist Church, 1302 E. 12th St.; 8:25 a.m. - 8:40 a.m.
Sister Concetta Park/ Project Renewal, Warren St. and W. 6th St.; 12:15 p.m. - 12:35 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran School, 1122 W. Central Park Davenport, 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Open Fridays.
Van Buren Park, 2300 Redwood Ave.; 11:10 a.m. - 11:35 a.m.
Washington Elementary, 1608 E. Locust St.; 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Whalen Park, 2800 W. 72nd St.; noon - 12:20 p.m.
Wilson Elementary, 2002 N. Clark St.; 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wood Intermediate, 5701 North Division St.; 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Bettendorf
Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave.; 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., noon - 12:30 p.m. Open Fridays.
Rock Island
Rock Island Field House, 1400 25th Ave.; 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Ave.; 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Open Fridays.
East Moline
Black Hawk Area Special Education Center, 4680 11th St.; 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Open Fridays.
Glenview Middle School, 3100 7th St.; 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Open Fridays.
Hereford Park, 400 13th St.; noon - 12:30 p.m.
Ridgewood Elementary School, 814 30th Ave.; 7:20 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - noon. Open Fridays.