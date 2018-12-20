The new White House report recommends scrapping Obama-era guidance that aims to correct how students of color and students with disabilities are disciplined in higher numbers than white students.
The 177-page final report was issued by the Federal Commission on School Safety on Tuesday. It comes at a time when Davenport is under state watch for that issue, and faces an in-depth study by state officials because of its lack of progress in changing its culture.
For now, it is unclear whether this recommendation — or any of the 100 recommendations found in the report — will immediately affect districts across the country, including Davenport.
The report recommends scuttling the Dear Colleague Letter and other sub-regulatory documents issued in 2014 that said if schools are found to discipline racial groups at a disproportionate rate than white students may be in violation of federal law, and could lose federal funds.
The Trump Administration supports investigating and remedying discrimination when there is “evidence beyond a mere statistical disparity," the report said.
“(The Department of Education) should develop information for schools and school districts that will identify resources and best practices to assist schools in improving school climate and learning outcomes as well as in protecting the rights of students with disabilities during the disciplinary process while maintaining overall student safety," the report said.
There are 2.6 million students suspended each year nationwide. According to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, black boys are three times more likely than white boys to be suspended; black girls six times more likely than white girls; and students with disabilities are twice as likely to be suspended as peers without disabilities.
In Davenport, black students suffer the most from disproportionality, according to 2015 data from the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.
In 2015 — the most recent year for data — black students accounted for 18.9 percent of Davenport’s more than 15,000 students. Of the 298 students to receive in-school suspensions, 47.3 percent were black. Of the 1,659 students to receive out-of-school suspensions, 37 percent were black. Of the 241 students expelled from the district, 42.3 percent were black.
The report argues Obama-era guidance “sent the unfortunate message that the federal government, rather than teachers and local administrators, best handles school discipline.”
Davenport’s “phase II" visit from the state is slated for the end of January. While the visit can be wide-reaching, the State Board of Education cited a lack of progress in addressing disproportionality and a failure to adhere to individualized education plans as the reasons for the visit.