The first day of school is rarely productive, at least academically -- it’s all learning names, meeting classmates, finding seats and cubbies and refusing to believe summer is over. Starting school on a Friday, though, seems to make accomplishing anything even more difficult.
But in Iowa, that’s just what many area districts are doing -- Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott all start Friday. According to Iowa Code, the calendar for any school district and accredited nonpublic school shall begin “no sooner” than Aug. 23 which, this year, is a Friday.
“I look at it as a chance to get acclimated to the building,” Bettendorf Board President Adam Holland said. “Then you have the weekend off and come back.”
In the Iowa Quad-Cities, Davenport is the only public school holding off -- along with some private schools, including All Saints Catholic School, John F. Kennedy Catholic School and Rivermont Collegiate -- opting to start on Monday instead.
"Personally, my own opinion as a parent is it makes more sense to start on a Monday," said Davenport board member Allison Beck. In most districts, the board approves a calendar recommended by the administration.
For some private schools, the schedule decision comes down to bussing logistics: John F. Kennedy School, for example, uses Davenport bussing, so their schedule has to follow suit.
The start date emerged out of a tussle between Iowa’s tourist industry and education officials, the former wanted to postpone the end of summer to closer to or even after Labor Day, and the latter wanted more local control over the calendars.
Former Gov. Terry Branstad signed legislation in 2015 that appeared to settle the conflict with a compromise, with the Aug. 23 start date chosen, in part, because it’s the latest the Iowa State Fair could end. The old law said schools couldn’t start earlier than the week that included Sept. 1. The discrepancy between the laws changes year to year, but could be up to a week.
On the Illinois side, the State Board of Education is much looser in its rules for the calendar: It’s entirely determined by the local school board. Moline-Coal Valley started Tuesday, but Rock Island-Milan started Aug. 2, and United Township High School started Aug. 7.
“We’re a modified year-round calendar,” said Holly Sparkman, communications director for Rock Island-Milan. The district has a two-week break in the fall, winter and spring, and an eight-week summer break; it’s had this calendar since the 2000-2001 school year.
“I think at the time, it’s something that parents wanted to do,” Sparkman said, adding that the calendar still “works out rather well” when it comes to coordinating things involving other districts, like sports schedules.
Back in Iowa, Holland said that while, ideally, calendars would be a “more local” decision, the bigger legislative priority in Iowa has been funding, including extending the SAVE penny tax.
“Yes, it’s a priority, but I don’t know how major of an issue it is,” he said.