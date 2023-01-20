With 5,000 more people since 2010, Pleasant Valley board adjusting director boundaries

Pleasant Valley school board directors soon will see changes to their respective district boundaries, though the adjustments won't impact student attendance.

School boards with members representing director districts — similar to city council wards — are required by Iowa law to reevaluate director district boundaries after each federal decennial census to ensure populations are balanced and representative.

Pleasant Valley is divided into seven director districts. In early November, the district contracted data analytics firm Mapping Strategies LLC to lead its re-balancing process, using 2020 census data. The study determined director district boundary adjustments were necessary because of population growth.

Jim Addy, president of Mapping Strategies, said census data showed notable district growth in parts of Bettendorf and in LeClaire.

"Overall, the entire district shows over a 5,000 increase in total population over the decade," he said to the board on Jan. 9, later proposing two updated director district maps.

Director district populations range between 3,589 and 3,817 in the proposed maps. Based on the data and population growth, Superintendent Brian Strusz said "an ideal situation" would be for each director district boundary to represent a population of 3,720.

"Basically, what we're trying to do is get them to represent roughly the same number of people," he said. "When you look at the proposed maps, our goal would be to have the least disruption possible (to existing director districts). … We were also looking for clean lines across the district."

Strusz said they used major roads — Hopewell Avenue, Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road — to establish clean director district boundary lines.

Pleasant Valley's Director District 6 is the only area without an elementary school, but it contains many multi-family homes and housing complexes. Here, Strusz said they looked to include more single-family homes and better align its boundary with voting precincts.

" … Partly because of long-term mobility — to be able to find people who might be on a school board for a longer term," he said.

To Strusz, a benefit of director districts is school board representation for all Pleasant Valley areas and neighborhoods.

"When you look at our seven director districts, they're spread out across the entire school district, where, if it was at-large, you could have all seven board members come from LeClaire," he said. "If you have clear representation across the entire district, everyone has a voice for them in their constituents."

The Pleasant Valley School Board will vote on the proposed director district boundary adjustments on Monday, Jan. 23. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Belmont Administration Center, located on 525 Belmont Road in Bettendorf, and will also be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel.

