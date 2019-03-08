The Provost's Office at Western Illinois University has released final recommendations to cut or amend 15 academic programs, with nine programs recommended for outright elimination.
The recommendations — which are only advisory — come from the university’s Academic Program Elimination Review (APER) Committee. The committee has been deliberating on the future of academic offerings at WIU since last year.
The recommended changes will not be enacted unless approved by a vote of the university’s Board of Trustees.
Programs recommended for elimination include dietetics, nutrition, and bilingual/bicultural education, among others.
Programs recommended to be retained include anthropology and musical theatre.
It is unclear which recommendations might be enacted, and which might affect the Moline campus. The Moline campus has a program of study for bilingual/English-as-a-second-language studies, as well as courses in education.
A full list of recommendations are below.
In a statement released online, Interim Provost and Academic Vice President Billy Clow thanked the APER Committee for its work.
“The WIU Board of Trustees must vote upon the administration's final program elimination recommendations,” he wrote.
“Should the Board vote to approve the recommendations, students currently enrolled in those programs will be able to complete their degree,” Clow wrote. “Furthermore, many of the programs will continue to be offered as minors and classes will be available in these content areas to meet the University's general education curriculum and provide diverse academic options."
The recommendations come days after WIU announced layoffs of 132 faculty and staff members, including 12 at the riverfront campus in Moline.
A representative from WIU’s Office of University Relations declined to comment further.
A full list of the APER Committee recommendations:
- Emergency Mgt.: Eliminate
- Dietetics: Eliminate
- Nutrition: Eliminate
- Hospitality Mgt.: Eliminate
- Graphic Comm.: Eliminate
- Bilingual/Bicultural Ed.: Eliminate
- Art Teacher Ed*: Eliminate
- French Teacher Ed*: Eliminate
- Spanish Teacher Ed*: Eliminate
- Geography/GIS: Eliminate undergraduate degree
- Public Health: Eliminate undergraduate degree
- Clinical Lab Science: Retain program (as is)
- Anthropology: Retain program (as is)
- Musical Theatre: Retain program (as is)
- Economics: Retain program (as is; faculty reduction)
- Physics: Retain program (as is; faculty reduction)
- Meteorology: Revise program (including faculty reduction)
- Geology: Revise program (including faculty reduction)
*Options within a degree program.