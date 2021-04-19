'WIU is here to stay': Western Illinois University president says WIU committed to Quad-Cities

Mayor-elect Sangeetha Rayapati, who is scheduled to be sworn in at the end of April, has been critical of the city's efforts to leave its partnership with Western.

“WIU is here to stay,” Huang said during an online question-and-answer period Monday night. “WIU will continue to thrive. The Quad-Cities campus will continue to thrive.”

His priority list encompasses both the Quad-Cities and Macomb campuses, he said Monday night and he and Kristi Mindrup, the Quad-Cities campus interim administrator in charge and assistant provost, outlined some of the system-wide plans and some specific to the Quad-Cities.

Huang said the university is developing a target goal for enrollment and hopes to have that number incorporated into its planning by the end of the semester.

As far as keeping students who do enroll, Huang said WIU has done a fine job retaining its students.

“Right now our retention rates are decent and reasonable,” he said. “But I see a lot of potential in that area.”

Western is also drafting a plan for improving the number of students that stay with it to get their degree.

“That plan will be completed by the end of the semester as well,” he said.