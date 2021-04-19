'WIU is here to stay': Western Illinois University president says WIU committed to Quad-Cities

Western Illinois University’s new president said Monday night that the school’s leadership is committed to staying in the Quad-Cities and deepening its footprint there.
Guiyou Huang, previously president of Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa., began his new post Jan. 1. He said in December that enrollment and student retention were among his priorities. Succeeding at those goals would in turn improve Western’s financial stability.
In recent weeks, Quad Cities Chamber CEO Paul Rumler and Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri, who earlier this month lost her re-election bid, confirmed they were hoping to encourage another Illinois state school to establish itself in the city, saying Western’s Quad-Cities enrollment and development has been poor.
Mayor-elect Sangeetha Rayapati, who is scheduled to be sworn in at the end of April, has been critical of the city's efforts to leave its partnership with Western.
“WIU is here to stay,” Huang said during an online question-and-answer period Monday night. “WIU will continue to thrive. The Quad-Cities campus will continue to thrive.”
His priority list encompasses both the Quad-Cities and Macomb campuses, he said Monday night and he and Kristi Mindrup, the Quad-Cities campus interim administrator in charge and assistant provost, outlined some of the system-wide plans and some specific to the Quad-Cities.
Huang said the university is developing a target goal for enrollment and hopes to have that number incorporated into its planning by the end of the semester.
As far as keeping students who do enroll, Huang said WIU has done a fine job retaining its students.
“Right now our retention rates are decent and reasonable,” he said. “But I see a lot of potential in that area.”
Western is also drafting a plan for improving the number of students that stay with it to get their degree.
“That plan will be completed by the end of the semester as well,” he said.
The draft will still need further vetting with the campus community, but the hope is to implement it by the fall for both campuses.
As far as immediate and long-term goals for the Moline campus, Huang said he sees it as a hub of innovation and a frontier where new programs will be developed.
Mindrup said the university is developing a new strategic plan for the Quad-Cities campus.
She said its initiatives include:
• Fostering an engaging and meaningful college experience centered on experiential learning, wellness and success on the Quad-Cities campus and after graduation.
• Developing programs based on the Quad-Cities’ cultural, economic and workforce needs. The development will focus on science and innovation; health education and public service; and enterprise and commerce.
• Emphasizing and promoting high-demand and accessible undergraduate, graduate and professional development offerings.
Huang said that, from Western’s perspective, the efforts to improve recruitment, retention and other plans will address a lot of the concerns raised by the chamber and Moline.
The university will also continue to review its operations, including its curriculum and leadership structures and areas where it can improve.
“In addition to that is sitting down at the table with our community leaders and sharing with them the vision for WIU and also hearing their perspectives about how WIU can contribute to the success of our communities,” Mindrup said. “Those conversations and those collaborations with Western’s leadership will make sure that we’re steering the ship in the right direction.”