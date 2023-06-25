For nearly a year, a clinic at Western Illinois University has provided gender-affirming care at its Quad-Cities campus amid a national environment increasingly hostile to transgender and non-binary individuals.

The WIU LGBTQ+ clinic has become a source for gender-affirming assessments in the Quad-Cities area with free services.

Assistant Professor Dr. Haley Wikoff heads the WIU clinic, bringing her experience at the former LGBTQ clinic at the University of Iowa. While the WIU clinic doesn’t administer treatment options, a letter of support from the clinic may mean the world for people on their transitional journey.

“This was just an opportunity to have a free option and to be able to connect Western Illinois to the community,” Wikoff said. “If anything, we are providing a service that just makes all the barriers and nastiness that they (transgender and nonbinary individuals) have to face elsewhere; we take some of that away in here.”

Psychosocial assessment

The LGBTQ+ clinic is specifically catered to trans and non-binary individuals. Wikoff and interning students who are part of WIU’s Counselor Education program can assess and provide letters of support to those interested in hormone therapy or gender-affirming surgery.

Clients start by setting up an appointment for a psychosocial assessment, which allows the doctor to get an in-depth look into a client’s background and how treatment will impact their lives.

“It really just goes through getting to understand the client in front of you,” she said. “Getting to understand their story of their gender identity, any history of gender dysphoria, how they came to know who they were.”

The clinic follows the World Professional Association for Transgender Health standards required for providing gender-affirming care. WPATH requires the individual to be 18 years or older while consenting or having a parents consent for any treatment, be diagnosed with gender dysphoria and indicate a controlled mental health history.

Gender dysphoria is the condition that affects many transgender people, of feeling inconsistent with their assigned gender at birth and often causes complications to their lives when they aren’t able to authenticate their identity.

Treatments related to gender affirmation often require one or two referral letters for insurance companies and surgeons before their procedures. The latest version of the Standards of Care for WPATH version 8 issued that now only one letter from a provider is required, but Wikoff says many providers still follow the seventh edition that requires two.

“Literally any mental health provider has the skills to do it (the assessment), and unfortunately there’s just so many that don’t understand it and don’t know that they could be providing the service,” she said.

Individuals are often able to use the results of the assessment as a valid analysis to see if they have gender dysphoria, or if other attributes in their mental health may be contributing.

External factors are also considered when clients indicate how accepted they feel in their community, considering aspects like if they’ve revealed their identity to friends or if they know they’ll be called the correct pronouns at school.

“With individuals in the trans community, having some sort of meaningful close relationship and support of their gender identity is incredibly important in order for them to be comfortable,” Wikoff said.

Wikoff is clear with the risks and benefits for different procedures clients may be interested in, but she says factors that are discussed during their assessment including their mental and medical history are necessary.

“We talk about 'do no harm' and the 'best interest of the client' and all those things. I know that a client is considering a transition, yet they have no support at home, at work, at school, from friends,” she said. “I mean not that they can’t do that, but I think it’s important that they have a conversation about how that might impact them if they are navigating this transition on their own.”

Clinic offers counseling internships

Even while being based at the campus, Wikoff says “100%” of her clients are from the Illinois and Iowa community. She has had students request psychosocial assessments, but many use their own medical provider at home.

Still, she says the college has done much to support the clinic and the LGBTQ+ community at the campus.

Students who are part of the clinical counseling track at WIU can intern at the clinic and work with the doctor to conduct the assessments and work hands-on with individuals.

Jill Hayden, former counseling major and graduate of WIU, volunteered at the clinic and attributes her confidence working with LGBTQ+ clients at her current agency with her time at the clinic.

“I work with a lot of individuals in the LGBTQ+ communities, so just having that practice, you know, using pronouns and chosen names of people and all that kind of gender affirming stuff that I've got practice has been helpful to me,” she said.

Wikoff notes that additional barriers limiting trans individuals’ access to medical care and coverage have become increasingly present nationwide. Iowa's recent ban on gender-affirming care for minors has added to the stigma, Wikoff said.

“I think just the climate in general, I think there was upwards of 437 bills that were proposed across the United States related to LGBTQ, or more specifically trans kinds of bans,” she said. “You feel the weight when you’re talking with someone.”

Wikoff hopes for expansion

While Wikoff works the clinic by herself this summer, she’s seen as many cases from May to June as she'd seen for the entire school year.

Plans for the clinic’s expansion is still a dream for her, but the potential to offer free ongoing counseling services alongside the current assessments aren’t too far off with the growing expansion of their services and the college’s collaboration.

For now, Wikoff hopes to continue the clinic’s current progress, as a resource for the community. Those who want to request an appointment can contact LGBTQ-Clinic@wiu.edu or call 309-762-1876.