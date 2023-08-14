Attorneys for a woman who says her autistic daughter was sexually assaulted while attending Rock Island High School in August of 2022 has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the district did not properly protect her child nor did the district perform a proper investigation when the allegations were reported.

The student was 14 and a freshman at the school in August, 2022, according to the suit filed Aug. 7 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, by Chicago attorneys Jeffrey Kulwin and Rachel Katz of Kulwin, Masciopinto & Kulwin, LLP.

Officials with the Rock Island-Milan School District said Saturday that the district does not comment on pending litigation.

When the allegations of sexual assault arose, the suit alleges that district employees did not conduct a proper investigation, in violation of Title IX.

An Individual Education Program created for the student says she had special needs as she had been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder and physical disabilities that include hearing loss.

According to the suit, on Aug. 8, 2022, the student was attending gym class outdoors when she injured her ankle and was unable to move from her location near the tennis courts. She was unable to walk or care for her injury. Her requests for help were disregarded and she was left alone and unsupervised.

She then was sexually assaulted by one or more Rock Island High School students, according to the suit.

The next day, the student told her parent about the assault, and the parent reported the sexual assault to the school.

Initially, the parent was told by a school employee in the hallway check-in area that there wasn’t anyone available to receive the report of sexual assault and that the parent would need to come back later.

Upon returning to the school later in the day, the parent spoke to high school staff members Tina Eygaboard, a school social worker, and Lorelei Andedo, a student intervention administrator.

When the parent told them about the sexual assault, they said that the student would have been with the gym teacher the entire time so the assault “couldn’t have happened,” the suit said.

The parent requested the school notify the police but that request was refused. The parent was told the school only notifies the police if the school liaison officer determines it is necessary, according to the suit.

On Aug. 11, 2022, the parent went to the Rock Island police department to report the assault.

On Aug. 12, 2022, a detective met with the parent and said he was unaware if the high school reported the alleged sexual assault.

On Aug. 16, 2022, the parent contacted the school and requested all of the student’s belongings from the school. On Aug. 19, 2022, the parent was informed that the school reported an incident of failed supervision to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. The notification was made on Aug. 16, 2022, one a week after the school was informed of the occurrence.

On Sept. 20, 2022, the parent met with Director of Pupil Personnel Services Alicia Sanders and Special Education Coordinator Jenny Fuhr at the Rock Island-Milan superintendent’s office.

During the meeting, the parent asked about what policies and protocols the district employees are expected to follow when a student provides a credible report of sexual assault. The parent also asked for a copy of the relevant policies.

Sanders told the parent that staff members are trained and, upon receipt of a credible report of sexual assault, they are expected to notify the police and student services at the superintendent’s office of the report. The parent also was told staff members were obligated to also engage the student’s IEP team about the report.

According to the suit, none of this occurred after the parent reported that her child was sexually assaulted. The parent was never given a copy of the relevant policies.

The parent asked how many other similar cases occurred in the district, the suit said. Sanders told the parent that there were five or six other cases involving sexual assault and that the policy was followed in the other cases. However in this student’s case, policy was not followed.

On Aug. 30, 2022, the parent filed a complaint in person at district’s human resources office.

In response to the complaint, then Superintendent Reginald L. Lawrence II, told the parent “we weren’t going to go there” and that she “needed to understand (her) legal obligation to educate (her) child,” according to the suit.

The suit lists two counts, deliberate indifference in violation of Title IX and negligence.

The suit is seeking an award from the district for compensatory damages, plus interest and the cost of litigation.

