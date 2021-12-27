Year in Review: A difficult year for Alleman High School

By early summer, whispers of problems at Alleman High School in Rock Island were getting louder and more frequent.
Parents wrote letters to principal Sara Stroud said they were dissatisfied with her replies or lack of reply, and they took to social media with their concerns.
Stroud abruptly resigned on Dec. 10.
Enrollment has suffered a dramatic decline, parents said. Some sports teams at the Catholic high school didn't have sufficient rosters to field some teams, and too many teachers left the school or were unqualified to teach college-bound classes.
Four days after Stroud's resignation was announced, athletic director Grant Iles followed suit. He left a scathing email, writing, among other criticisms, that he "refused to be made into a scapegoat for the decades of dysfunction and disorder that has been ignored."
The turnover was a continuation of staff losses earlier in the year, including former business manager Dave DeJaegher, who reportedly was asked to resign after 35 years with Alleman.
Chris Lambrecht, who worked the past several years alongside DeJaegher and Father Daniel Mirabelli in the school's development office, also was removed from duty. She was dismissed for sharing via text message one of the social media posts critical of Alleman's leadership.
The Catholic Diocese of Peoria is planning to hire a search firm to find a replacement for Stroud, who was with the school for about three years. An interim team and interim athletic director have been identified for the remainder of the school year.
Many alumni and parents say part of the school's problem is that it years ago dissolved its lay board. Retired judge John Donald O'Shea wrote a guest column for the Quad-City Times in October, proposing the following:
"It is one thing to develop a long term strategic plan for the future sustainability of the schools in the diocese. It is an entirely different thing to deal with complaints that the Alleman leaders appear to have lost — or perhaps never earned — the confidence of a substantial number of donors and parents paying tuition to send their children to Alleman.
"Let the Alleman community pick its own lay board from among these Alleman grads. Trust the dedicated Catholic men and women chosen to act in the best interests of Alleman and the church. Reject the unsupportable notions that Peoria is infallible and that the Alleman community lacks competence to educate its own children."