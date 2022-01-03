Year in Review: COVID-19 kept influencing schools

In 2021, Quad-City school districts took innovative steps to alleviate the teacher shortage; the Davenport Community School District continued to rectify issues that led to its being cited by the state; and school districts tried to ease the impacts of COVID-19 on their classrooms.
The teacher shortage
Quad-Cities area schools need teachers and substitutes but, in many cases are struggling to find them. Their methods to fill those gaps are many — from traditional job fairs to encouraging their own students to pursue teaching as a career then return to their home district to practice their craft.
In Rock Island-Milan district, an Education Internship Program puts high school students in the classroom to observe and assist a teacher, according to Mike Mertel, the Rock Island High School teacher who leads it. It began as a pilot program in the spring semester of the 2019-2020 school with three students. The full-scale program began the following year. The program gives students the opportunity to observe teachers at work in the classroom and get to know those teachers’ students. As the school year continues, they gradually take on more responsibility — helping individual students and small groups.
At the Moline-Coal Valley School District, a similar program is known as “Grow Your Own Teacher.” It was developed in partnership with Western Illinois University and Black Hawk College. The program came about because the district was noticing a decline in the number of candidates for open teaching positions, Tom Ryerson, the district’s director for instructional programming, said.
“We have excellent teachers in the Moline-Coal Valley School District and this is one way to ensure that we can help create a pipeline of teachers that are Moline students that want to come back here to teach,” Ryerson said.
Davenport Community School District
In November, Davenport schools got a bit of autonomy back after being under the control of the Iowa Department of Education for the last year. The district must address citations concerning a number of issues, including providing equitable education for Black students. The effort is under the oversight of the Iowa State Board of Education.
Under the loosened restrictions:
- TJ Schneckloth, Davenport’s superintendent, will continue to answer to the state rather than the district’s elected board.
- The district administration will meet with state officials and/or the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency to work on the citations. For one aspect, those meetings are quarterly, and for another, monthly.
- The state will make spot checks to verify the extent to which the citations are being addressed.
- The district no longer has to contract with Gary Sinclair, the financial adviser with whom it has been working as part of its citation efforts.
- The district will not be allowed to contract with a third party to help it manage its finances. It must demonstrate the ability to do so on its own.
- The district no longer has to contract with Mississippi Bend for leadership services. The state has had the district and AEA leadership working closely together since the takeover.
The district has faced other challenges in 2021 as well, including a loosening of restrictions on open enrollment that has caused more student transfers from the district.
New Faces in Educational Leadership
Many of the Quad-Cities area's educational institutions have or are about to have new leaders, including Augustana College and St. Ambrose University. These presidents, superintendents and chancellors will be an important part of how these institutions succeed — or don't — in the coming years, which will in turn impact our communities.
Dr. Amy Novak, formerly president of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D., was installed as the new president of St. Ambrose University in October, after joining the campus in August, replacing Sister Joan Lescinski, who retired. Lescinski served as the president of St. Ambrose for 14 years.
Augustana College introduced Dr. Andrea Talentino, provost of Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., as its new president, effective July 1, 2022. She previously served as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Norwich University in Vermont, and as an associate dean at Drew University in New Jersey. She will replace President Steve Bahls, who announced in January that he planned to retire in the summer of 2022. He has been the president of Augustana for 19 years.
Also in October, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’s chancellor Don Doucette announced he will retire in July 2022. He has been the chancellor since 2011.