EICC closing all buildings at 2 p.m. today

Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has made the decision to close all of its buildings beginning at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 19.

The buildings will remain closed through April 12, with the current intention to resume normal operations on April 13.

This is a change from the previous announcement indicating our main campuses would remain open with some limited services available for students.

All of our campuses will now be closed beginning at 2 p.m. today

As previously announced, classes will resume via distance delivery on March 25. In addition, college staff is working remotely to continue delivering services both via phone and online. Students with questions may contact the college for assistance.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0