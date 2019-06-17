The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Board of Trustees voted in approval of salary increases, ranging from 2.3 to 4.8 percent, for faculty, staff and administrators at Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges for the fiscal year 2020.
EICC has negotiated a flat increase of $1,500 to all faculty salaries, plus a 1.09 percent cost-of-living increase with its faculty union. As a result, faculty will see salary increases somewhere between 3.0 to 4.8 percent, college spokesman Alan Campbellin said an email to the Quad-City Times.
Negotiations lead to an increase for support staff and administrative professionals salaries, calculated at 2 percent plus an additional $500, Campbell said. Salary increases for support staff will be anywhere from 2.8 to 3.8 percent, while for administrators increases will range from 2.3 to 2.4 percent.
“The highest percentage increase in all cases goes to those at the lower end of the pay levels,” Campbell said.
EICC Chancellor Don Doucette sent faculty, staff and administrators at the three colleges an email notifying them of the official vote on the salary increases after the adjournment of Monday’s meeting.
The board also voted to extend Doucette’s contract as chancellor of the colleges for two additional years.
The board went into closed session to conduct an evaluation of Doucette’s time as chancellor, after which the board made the decision on his contract.
Along with extending Doucette’s contract, the board voted to increase his salary by 4 percent and increase his discretionary funds by $3,000 to be paid on a monthly basis for the span of a year. The contract extension as well as the salary increase were at the request of the chancellor, with the approval of the board.
Doucette has been chancellor of EICC since July 2011 and oversees Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges. While Chancellor, Doucette has focused on student success, efficiency and economic development throughout the colleges.
Before taking over as EICC Chancellor, Doucette served as Senior Vice President of Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana, overseeing its 28 campuses.