EICC gets $100K to boost career skills for area residents impacted by COVID-19

Eastern Iowa Community College recently received state funding to help area residents gain career skills.
Paula Arends, director of workforce innovation at EICC, said the $100,000 is from Iowa’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Employer Innovation Fund Grant, which is using some of the Hawkeye State’s CARES Act money.
The funding is allocated to train 10 new commercial truck drivers, 12 individuals in a new front-line leadership online program, something to help build a person’s soft skills and then 60 people with an online manufacturing program, a training and informational course that outlines what a career in manufacturing would be like.
“We looked at what are some good, growing occupations in our region that if we give (individuals) training would give them higher level employment and self-sustaining employment moving forward,” Arends said.
Those interested can contact Arends at 563-336-3357. Arends said that EICC can also assist anyone with career assessment.
The community college takes an application from those interested and then has a “conversation with them to see if they know what they want to do or if they want some career counseling and guidance in that area and then we get them signed up and ready to go,” Arends said.
The manufacturing online program began a few months ago, and is essentially a guide to what a career in the field might be. Once completed, students shift into more hands-on coursework. The front-line leadership course is “brand new” and completely online with management and leadership skills, but also “soft skills” for workers.
The six-week truck driving course begins online, but has in-person aspects toward the end, such as the driving test.
Arends said this is the fastest turnaround she has seen from applying for a grant to receiving the dollars with all three programs to be rolled out before 2020 ends. State officials “know there is a need out there for people to get reinvented … we’re moving with it quickly and going to get it done and make an impact on as many people as possible,” she said.
Redstone Content Solutions LLC, of Davenport, also received a $35,750 Coronavirus Relief Employer Innovation Fund Grant to provide a 10-week paid internship program for five to six aspiring information technology service professionals. Three or four will be those whose jobs were affected or eliminated due to the pandemic, a state news release said.
In total, Iowa awarded about $4.35 million to organizations through the grant program.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.