EICC joins Trafficking Free Zone initiative

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) Board of Trustees has formally proclaimed the college a Trafficking Free Zone.

The board officially approved a resolution at its May meeting, in support of the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking (USIAHT) Trafficking Free Zones program.

EICC asks the citizens of its Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, Scott, Cedar, Dubuque, Johnson and Louisa County service area to join in learning more about human trafficking and eliminating it in all its forms.

“We are very proud to declare ourselves a Trafficking Free Zone,” said EICC Chancellor Don Doucette. “Our goal is to shed light on the fact that human trafficking is happening in Iowa, and as we encourage the EICC community to educate themselves about this horrible crime, we will eliminate the demand and prevent our young people from being victimized."

“When more and more people know about human trafficking, what it looks like, where it is occurring and how to help prevent it, the demand for victims will decrease, and this heinous crime will come to an end,” said EICC Board Trustee and Franciscan Peace Center Community Outreach Director Lori Freudenberg.

The Trafficking Free Zones educational program is locally promoted by the Sisters of St. Francis Franciscan Peace Center.