The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Board of Trustees heard how the district is working to improve its organizational culture and nursing program Monday night.
It was the first board meeting where trustees and Chancellor Don Doucette have publicly commented on the results of an employee survey, or improvements to the nursing program since state and internal reviews cited issues, and several staff members resigned this summer.
Those who resigned pointed to the internal review, which found faculty was overworked, and equipment was outdated and needed replaced. EICC has argued staff turnover is normal and the program is healthy, and the program has high graduation rates.
"We've been attending to a substantial curriculum change and updating the nursing program since 2016, and we're now reaping the benefits of a continuous improvement process," Doucette said. "That did result in some faculty leaving the program ... Change isn't easy for everybody. We're making substantial changes to the program, but the changes have all been positive. The program is fully enrolled and there's been no impact at all."
Nursing faculty member Ray Tieso discussed improvements, which included hiring new faculty to ensure the program is fully staffed, and adding a new lab and clinical coordinator position. Nursing Program Director Lori Haugen said the district is purchasing new equipment, which was recommended by the Iowa Board of Nursing.
"(The accreditor) did bring up our lab, and he thought our lab needed (to be) updated. And I agreed with him. We were already working on that and we continue to work on that," Tieso said. "I'm sure you've all heard some people said we didn't have new beds, or we didn’t have some of the things in our lab. That was brought up by the Iowa Board of Nursing. And we did get new beds. We got new beds in Muscatine, we got new beds in Clinton and we're getting new beds in Scott."
Haugen said EICC is purchasing new IV pumps and other medical equipment, plus updating its simulation software. The college previously said it plans to spend $28,000 on new equipment.
Doucette also discussed a recent employee survey, which included responses from more than 300 faculty and staff. He highlighted the positives of the survey, such as 81 percent of respondents are proud to be part of the institution. Seven out of 10 employees said EICC is a "great place to work."
He said both EICC's enrollment and cash flow is healthy. But, he said the survey showed two items that should be addressed: organizational culture and communication. For example, only 37 percent agreed senior leadership communicates openly about important matters.
"These are true criticisms that need to be addressed and our goal is to identify how we can improve that and then come up with an improvement plan," he said.
Doucette said EICC is improving communication among work groups, by clarifying assigned tasks and reporting structures. EICC made improving its culture a key goal in 2016, but he added "creating culture takes time."
Most trustees did not offer comments on the survey results, but Jim Hayes asked that EICC look deeper at the root causes behind respondents' answers. He also asked the chancellor how EICC can improve trust.
Doucette said more information regarding improvement plans will be released in the coming months.