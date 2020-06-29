EICC unveils plans for fall semester classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) has announced plans for its fall semester, including a return to face-to-face classes and other enhanced delivery options for students.

Fall classes begin August 24 at EICC, including its Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community colleges.

To provide students with even greater choices in planning their education, the college is offering:

• Classroom Plus — Face-to-face classes with reduced class sizes to ensure proper distancing between students. Plus, faculty will have access to additional technologies to enrich the classroom experience for their students.

• Live Online — Synchronous classes using Zoom technology and Canvas, the college’s online learning platform, allowing students the ability to study from home. This provides the structure of scheduled face-to-face classes with a live instructor and interaction with fellow classmates.

• Online Anytime — Traditional online classes delivered through a long-standing partnership with other community colleges around the state. The college regularly enrolls more than 1,000 students in online classes each semester.