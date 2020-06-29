EICC unveils plans for fall semester classes

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) has announced plans for its fall semester, including a return to face-to-face classes and other enhanced delivery options for students.
Fall classes begin August 24 at EICC, including its Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community colleges.
To provide students with even greater choices in planning their education, the college is offering:
• Classroom Plus — Face-to-face classes with reduced class sizes to ensure proper distancing between students. Plus, faculty will have access to additional technologies to enrich the classroom experience for their students.
• Live Online — Synchronous classes using Zoom technology and Canvas, the college’s online learning platform, allowing students the ability to study from home. This provides the structure of scheduled face-to-face classes with a live instructor and interaction with fellow classmates.
• Online Anytime — Traditional online classes delivered through a long-standing partnership with other community colleges around the state. The college regularly enrolls more than 1,000 students in online classes each semester.
Class sizes will be reduced to ensure social distancing, the college will require everyone to wear masks and regularly clean rooms and labs.
Fall enrollment is currently under way. To help students financially, the college is offering all full-time students the choice of a free class or laptop computer.
Part-time students, enrolled in six to 11 credit hours, will receive 20 percent off their fall tuition.
Students need to register by July 15 to qualify.
For more information contact the college at, toll free, 1-888-336-3907 or eicc.edu
Quad-City Times
