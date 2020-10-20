Eight extraordinary Black lives from Q-C's past

Wilson was among 36 men in the area who sneaked out from their homes at night to get together and plan.

"Bob Garvin (a white race horse owner) came to the train when we were leaving to go to the war. I was sitting in the train by a window and he came up to the window and said to me: 'Well Charley, so you're going to the war. I didn't think you'd leave old Mr. Wilson.'

"I said, this is a new deal Mr. Garvin, this is different. You know when you turn your canary out of his cage he don't come back. He's free. Tears came to his eyes, and he said:

"'Well Charley, I hope you good luck.' I'd been a prisoner all my life and this is a new deal, and my, we thought a lot of being free."

"When the war was over our old Master was fair to us. They gave us a big dinner after we were mustered out and said: 'The land is still there if we wanted to stay, but my wife was in Rock Island and so I came here too. Our old master treated us like people, not like brutes."

Charley's wife, Eliza, whom he married on the plantation, had come to join him when he was in guard duty at Rock Island, and he rejoined her in Rock Island after he mustered out in 1866, moving to Port Byron in 1876.

He died in 1920 at age 84 and is buried in the Port Byron cemetery.