Eight more deaths linked to COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities Sunday

Eight COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Quad-Cities Sunday, the same day Scott County also surpassed 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

As of about 2 p.m. Sunday, Scott County is now reporting 75 deaths from COVID-19, an increase of 6 from Saturday's tally, as well as a total of 10,118 of positive coronavirus cases, or an addition of 134 cases from Saturday's total.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional deaths from coronavirus Sunday, bringing its pandemic death total to 129. The deaths were a man in his 90s, who had been living in a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 80s, who had been hospitalized.

Rock Island County also reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing its total number of cases to 7,669 since the virus arrived in the Quad-Cities back in March.

There were 76 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County Sunday, a new record number, local health officials said.

Iowa reported 32 additional deaths related to the virus as of 2 p.m. Sunday, bringing the pandemic total to 2,192. The Hawkeye State also reported 2,824 new infections, as of about 2 p.m. Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases statewide to 210,495.

Illinois recorded 10,012 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing its pandemic total to 656,298. The Land of Lincoln also reported 76 additional deaths from coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 11,506.

