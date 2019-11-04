Newly elected mayor Jude Elliot oversaw the bustling community, including shops, a cafe and a bank, on Monday from his office at the center of it all in downtown Davenport.
Jude, 11, was among 75 fifth-grade students from three classes at Eisenhower Elementary School, Davenport, who kept the energy level high and JA Biztown buzzing in downtown Davenport.
The mayor, along with the other students, knows well the importance of voting.
Before Monday, six students campaigned for mayor as part of the election, Jude said. Many students, including Jude, wore "I voted" stickers like the labels their adult counterparts will wear after they cast ballots in Tuesday's election.
When a reporter asked to take his picture, Jude didn't like the way his hair looked at first. So he took a timeout, put it in place and looked perfectly mayoral for a portrait.
"I had nine votes," he said.
He enjoyed his stint as a leader. "I got to be in charge," he said. "I feel like I'm being a grownup."
From his Junior Achievement experience, he learned "Some things can be difficult, but you can work around them and make them fun," he said.
Elsewhere in the community, Symphany Hunt explained how the items in her shop could help people stay in shape.
"If you go by this dental timer, you can brush your teeth until it runs out," she said, showing off the little gadget that resembled an egg timer.
"I do dance to exercise," Symphany said, so she enjoyed selling items to help other people stay in shape.
Brooklynn Coonts made deposits and cashed out at the bank. "We check debit cards to see if they have any money on them," she said.
Before they participated in JA BizTown, students studied an in-class curriculum focused on economics, business, and personal finance, said Tawnya Hambly, senior director of marketing and special events for Junior Achievement of the Heartland. As part of the curriculum, each student applied for and was assigned a job in one of the 14 businesses within JA BizTown.
"It is absolutely amazing to see their skills come out and to see them interact and cooperate with each other," said teacher Amanda Chapman, who was among the teachers and parents who assisted with the event. "It's great to see them so happy and engaged."
During the simulation, students ran various businesses, earned paychecks, opened and managed bank accounts, and become consumers by making purchases at student-run businesses.
"Speaking with all the principals with all the Davenport schools, we're happy to have this to give kids some real-world experience," said Dave Martin, principal at Eisenhower.