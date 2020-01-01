Elderly Long Grove man found safe after about 3-hour search

After about a three-hour search, an 87-year-old Long Grove man who had wandered from his home was found safe early Wednesday, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.

Two Scott County Sheriff's deputies found Kenneth W. Conrad in a thicket, or wooded area, shortly after midnight, Lane said. The man had wandered about 300 yards from his home.

Lane said Conrad's wife took a nap Tuesday, and when she woke up he was not in the house. Family searched for the man for about two hours before calling authorities.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department asked for help in the search from other police and fire agencies in the area, even requesting All Terrain Vehicles and thermal imaging equipment to aid in the search.

At about 9 p.m, emergency personnel began searching the area along the Wapsipinicon River and Mason Creek, both of which are near the man's home at 30877 145th Ave.

Farm fields also were searched. Shortly after midnight, a Sheriff's deputy radioed that the man had been found and that he was in good health.

Lane said the man would be taken to a local hospital for examination.

