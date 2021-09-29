Eldridge city council terminates employment with city administrator Lisa Kotter

Lisa Kotter won't return to Eldridge as city administrator.
The city parted ways after a 3-2 city council vote in a four-hour special meeting. The council terminated her at will rather than for cause, and Kotter will receive severance pay and health insurance for six months. Her salary was $111,925.
Kotter, on paid leave since Aug. 9, had been accused of sexual harassment. An investigation commissioned by the city found no evidence of that, but did find a "hostile work environment" in city hall.
Annette Snyder, of Bettendorf-based Employment Sources, conducted the three-part investigation, which included building inspector Ray Nees' claim of sexual harassment against Kotter; Kotter's claim of gender discrimination against Nees, Mayor Marty O'Boyle and City Council member Brian Dockery, and a third, unrelated claim from a resident against Nees for professional misconduct.
Snyder said she found no evidence of sexual harassment or gender discrimination. But Kotter and O'Boyle together created a hostile work environment, she said.
"What I did find was a hostile work environment," Snyder said. "That the conduct was so egregious that I did recommend separation of Ms. Kotter. I have, I think maybe in 26 years, there's been three, maybe four, people that I've recommended separation from employment because I feel that is a huge step if you suspend somebody without pay. That's a big step if you touch someone's paycheck."
In answering a question from a council member during Tuesday's meeting about whether the council had given Snyder the authority to offer to Kotter a chance for the report not to become public, Snyder said no, but her intent was to warn Kotter that there was "ugliness on both sides" if the report was made public.
"I told Lisa, out of all the department heads that I interviewed, none of them wanted her back, that she has absolutely no support with the department heads," Snyder said.
She added that two employees were taking anxiety medication because of the work environment.
When asked to define a hostile work environment, Snyder gave an example that an employee told her that they had asked Kotter to stop bad mouthing employees on three or four occasions.
"When you are conducting yourself that way in the type of position she's in. It absolutely is an indirect, fear of losing your job.
"All of your employees, all of your direct reports said her most common response to something she didn't like (was), 'It was effing stupid.' ... And 'We did it differently in Geneseo,'" Snyder continued. "That's a hostile work environment."
Council members Dockery, Adrian Blackwell, and Bernie Peeters voted to terminate Kotter; Bruce Cheek and Frank King voted against. Dockery, who is named in Kotter's complaint of gender discrimination, did not recuse himself.
Cheek and King made two motions — bring Kotter back for 90 days and then to bring her back full-time. Both failed on the same lines.Before the vote, Kotter asked to be reinstated, pledging to continue working on goals outlined in her June performance review.
Kotter and others also questioned the veracity of the report, saying some people were not interviewed, or their testimony was left out. The Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus have requested a copy of the report.
King said Kotter had been a leader in extraordinary circumstances. Kotter replaced long-time administrator John Dowd in March 2020, at the onset of the pandemic and just months before the August 2020 derecho.
"That's a very long relationship to have with one person," King said of Dowd's decades-long service to Eldridge. "You get very comfortable with that person like a new pair of shoes when there's change, there's always going to be opposition, you're gonna be resistant to that."
He said the city should give Kotter a chance to implement changes outlined in her performance review in June, which was delayed from September 2020.
"I do not believe Lisa Kotter was ever given a fair chance to be our administrator."
Dockery said his opinion hadn't changed from a feedback sessions in May and June, when he voted that the city should separate from Kotter.
"There are no winners in situations like these," Peeters said. "I've been elected to represent the citizens of Eldridge and based on what I've seen at this point it's a tough decision, but I do not see our employees in the city operating the way I would like it to, the way they would like to. I just don't see that we can mend fences. We've tried to do it for many many many months now, to no avail."
Before casting his votes, Blackwell asked the public to respect the decision council made. He said he wanted to wait and read the report before making his decision on whether to continue employing Kotter.
"I told individuals, I'm not going to go that route; I need to wait and see all reports, all the facts presented to me from both sides before a decision can be made," Blackwell said Tuesday. "Based on that and for the discussion this evening, I believe I'm comfortable with making my decision."