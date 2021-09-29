Eldridge city council terminates employment with city administrator Lisa Kotter

Council members Dockery, Adrian Blackwell, and Bernie Peeters voted to terminate Kotter; Bruce Cheek and Frank King voted against. Dockery, who is named in Kotter's complaint of gender discrimination, did not recuse himself.

Cheek and King made two motions — bring Kotter back for 90 days and then to bring her back full-time. Both failed on the same lines.

Before the vote, Kotter asked to be reinstated, pledging to continue working on goals outlined in her June performance review.

Kotter and others also questioned the veracity of the report, saying some people were not interviewed, or their testimony was left out. The Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus have requested a copy of the report.

King said Kotter had been a leader in extraordinary circumstances. Kotter replaced long-time administrator John Dowd in March 2020, at the onset of the pandemic and just months before the August 2020 derecho.

"That's a very long relationship to have with one person," King said of Dowd's decades-long service to Eldridge. "You get very comfortable with that person like a new pair of shoes when there's change, there's always going to be opposition, you're gonna be resistant to that."

He said the city should give Kotter a chance to implement changes outlined in her performance review in June, which was delayed from September 2020.

"I do not believe Lisa Kotter was ever given a fair chance to be our administrator."

Dockery said his opinion hadn't changed from a feedback sessions in May and June, when he voted that the city should separate from Kotter.

"There are no winners in situations like these," Peeters said. "I've been elected to represent the citizens of Eldridge and based on what I've seen at this point it's a tough decision, but I do not see our employees in the city operating the way I would like it to, the way they would like to. I just don't see that we can mend fences. We've tried to do it for many many many months now, to no avail."

Before casting his votes, Blackwell asked the public to respect the decision council made. He said he wanted to wait and read the report before making his decision on whether to continue employing Kotter.

"I told individuals, I'm not going to go that route; I need to wait and see all reports, all the facts presented to me from both sides before a decision can be made," Blackwell said Tuesday. "Based on that and for the discussion this evening, I believe I'm comfortable with making my decision."