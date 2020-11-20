Eldridge closes public buildings to public due to increased COVID cases

The City of Eldridge has closed its buildings to the public due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

City Administrator Lisa Kotter said Friday that City Hall, Police Department, Public Works Shop and Community Center buildings are closed to the public unless an approved appointment is arranged.

Kotter said the city will provide the same services as usual via telephone or electronic means.

People are encouraged, she said, to make any payments to the city by using online services or the drop box at City Hall.

Eldridge is following the same protocol as Scott County in requiring appointments to enter county buildings.

Public meetings may also shift to partial in-person and partial virtual participation after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Anyone with questions may call Kotter at 309-781-9035.

