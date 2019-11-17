Plans are in motion that could bring Eldridge and the North Scott School District a new YMCA.
City, school and Scott County Family Y leaders have been studying the prospect of building a new Y to not only replace the city's aging fitness center but bring Eldridge a long-awaited amenity — an indoor swimming pool.
Over the past three years, the partners have hired a consultant to conduct a market study, hired an architect to develop a conceptual plan and considered funding models involving the city and school. The Y's role would be to manage the facility and day-to-day operations.
Mayor Marty O'Boyle is quick to point out "it is not a done deal. It's still fluid."
Still the school board and city council have been heading down paths to bring the estimated $14 million project to reality.
The proposed site is a 3.4-acre parcel, owned by the city located at the southwest intersection of South 3rd Avenue and East LeClaire Road. It is immediately west of the Dollar General store and just blocks from North Scott High School.
Superintendent Joe Stutting said the school board has committed up to $7 million for its share of the project with funding from the 1-cent sales tax known as SAVE, short for Secure an Advanced Vision for Education. But the funding also would require passage of a Public Education & Recreation Levy, or PERL, to cover the facility's ongoing expenses.
City Administrator John Dowd said the Eldridge City Council also has committed funding, not to exceed $7 million, to the project. The city is proposing to issue urban renewal bonds and paying back the bonds with $3 million from sales tax revenues and property taxes not to exceed $4 million.
"That is the working concept," Dowd said, adding that it has not been formally approved.
The council will vote Monday, Nov. 18, on amending its Urban Renewal Plan to include the Y as an approved city project. It also will vote to begin the process of authorizing the bond issuance, he said.
Urban renewal bonds are general obligation bonds that the city can issue without a referendum. "But the public has the right to do a reverse referendum," Dowd said.
Residents can petition for a special election. The petition must be signed by 20 percent of the city voters who voted in the last presidential election.
Dowd said if the council approves the amendment Monday, the bonds could be approved as early as Dec. 16, which would mean a petition would need to be filed by Dec. 13.
O'Boyle said there has been some talk of a petition. "There is always going to be somebody who is not going to voluntarily agree to tax increases," O'Boyle said.
"We've been very sensitive and conservative at how we're approaching it," he added. "It's not going to be a Taj Mahal. But it's going to be a good facility."
City council documents show the proposed tax hike would equate to about 67 cents per $1,000 valuation, but O'Boyle said the final proposal is among the project details that are "still fluid."
City leaders hope to bring down the taxpayer's share with advance fundraising from private sources.
"We will be leaning on the Y's expertise for that," Dowd said, adding that the city also will seek grants and other funding sources to offset some of the costs.
Brad Martell, CEO of the Scott County Family Y, said this project differs from its new downtown $22 million Davenport Y, under construction, which largely was supported by advance fundraising. The Eldridge project will rely more on city and school funding, he said.
"I'm not sure how much fundraising we can do for North Scott, but we'll raise as much as we can so it isn't a burden on taxes," he added.
How it began
Discussions on building a possible Y for Eldridge began nearly five years ago and "re-energized three years ago," O'Boyle said.
Faced with significant repair issues and needed upgrades at its 30-year-old fitness center, which has about 700 members, the city and its park board weighed options before combining forces with the school district.
"The council felt it was a better use of our resources to look at replacing it with a Y rather than making improvements to a 30-year-old building," O'Boyle said.
For the school district, the impetus was a desire for a swimming pool for competition and physical education purposes. There are no pools in any communities served by the North Scott district, Stutting said. North Scott students who want to compete in swimming join the Pleasant Valley High School team.
"I look at is as what do we need to do in the North Scott area to attract families, and adding a Y, it becomes a cornerstone," Stutting said. He said the amenity would benefit all the North Scott communities by attracting new families and ultimately, growing the school district.
Extensive planning
Stutting said the project "has not been a well-kept secret." However, he said until now a lot of planning and study has occurred behind the scenes "to see if it was even feasible."
Martell recalled his first meeting with a couple of school board members, who at first, just wanted to build a pool. "They were shocked to find out every pool, on average, loses $125,000 a year," he said. But after some research, he said "They came back a couple months later and said 'you were right.'"
Together, the partners commissioned a market study two years ago by Nashville-based Triangle 2 to see if the community would support a Y facility in Eldridge. Martell said nearly 400 residents in Eldridge and nearby DeWitt were surveyed on the phone, which determined that an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 people would join a new Y.
The partners later hired Gro Architects, which specializes in facilities for non-profits, to provide a conceptual Y design. Local contractors provided the $14 million cost estimate.
The process was slowed as North Scott waited to learn if the state would extend the SAVE one-cent sales tax available statewide for school infastructure projects. Originally passed in 2008, SAVE was set to expire in 2029 but was extended to 2051 when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the law in May, 2019.
Stutting said even with the SAVE funding, the school wants to secure PERL funding — also known as the Playground Levy — to pay for the ongoing costs of the Y. The issue will go to the voters in March.
With PERL revenues, he said funding can provide public educational and recreational activities that "sit outside the school."
"Pools are expensive," he added. "The district has always taken the stance we want a vote of confidence that spending $7 million is what they (the public) wants to do."
He said the public education portion of the project has not yet begun, but a committee of the partners plan to roll out information soon.
"There is great momentum and a lot of support right now, and we think there still are question we want to answer," he said. "We're getting closer to taking it to the public and seeing if the public wants that amenity."