ELDRIDGE — The Eldridge City Council is beginning to study a possible expansion of Blackhawk Trail to create access to an undeveloped area envisioned as a major commercial/industrial park in the future.
Greg Schaapveld, a civil engineer with Shive Hattery and the city's engineer, presented three road alternatives Monday for extending Blackhawk Trail from South 1st Street, where it now ends, west to Hillendale Road, the city limits.
He said the possible routes were narrowed down after meeting with the city and public meetings with other stakeholders, including neighboring businesses and adjacent property owners.
"As we discussed with the public, this could happen in one year, 50 years or never happen," he said after the meeting.
But to serve a possible future industrial park, the draft plan suggests a three-lane road that ultimately could be expanded to five lanes, Schaapveld said.
Mayor Marty O'Boyle said the road expansion is part of the planning necessary to build what could be a 500-acre commercial/industrial park. The park, still in the conceptual stage, would be located north of the Davenport Municipal Airport between South 1st Street and Buttermilk Road.
"We're looking at an extension to Hillendale so we'd have a big tract area for growing our industrial area," he said after the meeting.
According to O'Boyle, large development sites are no longer available at the nearby Eastern Iowa Industrial Center in north Davenport. "We're in a position to offer that," he added.
O'Boyle told the council that the city needs a draft plan to get the road on Bi-State Regional Commission's long-range regional transportation plan and make it eligible for federal funding. He said the plan already includes a future extension of Blackhawk Trail to Buttermilk Road, but not on to an extension to Hillendale.
After calling the draft "a good working document," council member Brian Dockery said "The Quad-Cities Chamber could bring a 400-acre development that we'd have to alter this plan."
In fact, the chamber's new CEO Paul Rumler was on hand to meet Eldridge officials and told the council that the chamber is focused on serving the region's existing businesses as well as new economic development. "You have to have ready product for developers to look at," he said referring to the city's future industrial area.