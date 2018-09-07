The Eldridge North Scott Chamber of Commerce will wrap up its free Music in the Park series with a performance by the local band Blackout Unplugged.
The concert will be from 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 19, in downtown Eldridge along 2nd Street. The event is free with food and beverages available for purchase and a free bounce house for children.
The title sponsor is Central Scott Telephone. Other sponsors include Al and Gerry's Tap, Maloney's Pub and Mike's Floorpro, whose owner Mike Oeshner is part of the band.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.