A snow emergency for Eldridge will be in effect from 6 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Saturday.
In the event of a snow emergency (defined as 2 inches or more snow, or when caused by drifting or when defined by the police chief), certain rules go into effect in the city.
They include:
• Parking on all city streets becomes prohibited.
• It is each property owner’s responsibility to clear the sidewalks on their property. Any ice or snow left for 36 hours shall be removed by the city at the owner’s expense.
• The discharge of snow and ice onto city streets is prohibited. Snow and ice must be stored on your own property.
Snow emergency parking will be provided by the city. Locations of snow emergency parking lots are as follows:
• N. Third Street and Franklin Street (Municipal Parking Lot)
• N. Fifth Street and LeClaire Road (Faith Lutheran Church)
• S. Second Street and Spring Street (United Methodist Church)
• N. Sixth Street and Donahue Street at the Water Treatment Plant
• North Scott Junior High School south side parking lot
• 400 Block of N. Third Street (west side of Centennial Park)
• 400 Block of N. Fourth Street (east side of Centennial Park)
• Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot (775 E. LeClaire Road).
• Parking is prohibited on all streets bounded by North First Street, Donahue Street, North Third Street and LeClaire Road during a snow emergency.