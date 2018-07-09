The streets of Eldridge will be lit up the evening of Saturday as the annual Moonlight Chase marks its 34th year.
Winding through four miles of Eldridge, the race route is lined by luminaries as well as spectators and entertainment. The 4-mile competition begins at 9 p.m. on North 2nd Street.
But the fun kicks off earlier with two runs for children: a 1/4-mile race at 7:30 p.m. and a 1-mile race at 8 p.m.
Held in conjunction with the Eldridge Summer Festival, the Moonlight Chase serves as a major fundraiser for the community, said Nikki Dillon, executive director of the Eldridge-North Scott Chamber.
Dillon said the event traditionally raises between $9,000 and $11,000, which is returned to area organizations in the form of grants.
"We accept grant applications from September to November and the grant committee usually awards them in December," she said, adding that applicants can be organizations either based in Eldridge or in Scott County.
A few of last year's grant recipients included Scott County Sheriff's Reserve, Long Grove and Eldridge fire departments, Eldridge Lion's Club as well as the chamber's hanging flower pot project.
The theme of this year's Moonlight Chase and Summer Festival is "Light Up the Night."
Summer Festival kicks off the fun with a Lion's Club Breakfast from 7-9 a.m. at Grill 350/Happy Joe's. Other activities include live bands and a car show at Grand Haven; and the parade at 10:30 a.m.
Most of the action is downtown including a kids cookie baking contest at Eastern Iowa Baking Co., a kids Touch A Truck at River Valley, fire department water fights, an antique tractor show, bounce house, games, pie contest, food vendors and more. Live music will be from 12:30-6:30 p.m. by Been There Done That and North of 40.
After Moonlight Chase, Dillon said the party continues with live music and refreshments under the stars.
For more information, visit the Eldridge Summer Festival Facebook page or call the chamber at 563-285-9965.
To sign up for the race, register online or print out a registration form at www.moonlightchase.com. Registrations will be taken until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14.