Eldridge man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor
Eldridge man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

The Eldridge Police Department arrested a man Sunday morning for sexual abuse of a minor.

Cory Glenn Carter, 54, of Eldridge, allegedly kissed the victim, 11, on the lips and touched the victim inappropriately while the victim was sleeping in Carter's guest bedroom. According to court documents, the sexual abuse happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday at Carter's home on the 100 block of Price Street.

Carter has been charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse, a class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. 

Carter has been released on a $25,000 bond as of Monday. 

