The Eldridge City Council took another step toward positioning an undeveloped 500-acre site for a future industrial park.
At its meeting Tuesday night, the council agreed to begin formal discussions with Quad-Cities First and the state of Iowa to investigate the state's site certification process. Mayor Marty O'Boyle sought approval to formally begin working with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce's economic development arm to identify the certification requirements.
The city has long eyed the land, situated between Eldridge and north Davenport, as a future business park to attract new industrial and commercial tenants.
Council member Adrian Blackwell said pursuing site certification "will be a great opportunity to showcase Eldridge and what we have."
O'Boyle said there will be additional costs as part of certifying with the Iowa Economic Development Authority. But due to an ongoing sewer expansion project in the same area, he said Eldridge has incurred many of the costs by completing environmental and engineering studies that will be required.
"I wanted to get a consensus from the council that we are moving forward (with site certification)," O'Boyle said after the meeting.
By certifying the site, the designation tells developers that the site is shovel-ready.
Eldridge wants to develop the park on what now is mostly farmland adjacent to the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center in north Davenport. The proposed site, which the city does not own, is generally bounded by Slopertown Road on the south, South 1st Street on the east, Buttermilk Road on the west and just south of Lincoln Road on the north.
With the recent opening of Sterilite and Kraft Heinz plants in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, the city has said it could attract some of their suppliers as well as other industrial and commercial tenants.